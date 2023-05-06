The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Arsenal 24-6-4, Newcastle United 18-11-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: USA Network

What to Know

Arsenal are 7-2 against Newcastle United since April of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Arsenal will head out on the road to face off against Newcastle United at 11:30 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. The two teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1. It was an even better day for Martin Odegaard as he scored two goals for his team.

Arsenal didn't give the goalie a break and made ten shots on goal. They are undefeated (11-1-0) when they work the goalie so hard.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United weren't the first on the board on Sunday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Southampton by a score of 3-1. The victory was nothing new for Newcastle United as they're now sitting on three straight.

Arsenal's English Premier League record is now 24-6-4, while Newcastle United's is 18-11-4.

Odds

Newcastle United are a slight favorite against Arsenal, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +144 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

