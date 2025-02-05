Newcastle and Arsenal will rematch in the exciting second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final round on Wednesday on Paramount+. Newcastle is up 2-0 on aggregate heading into Wednesday's game but will need to tighten up on defense after blowing a lead and losing 2-1 to Fulham their last time out. Meanwhile, the Gunners are undefeated in six straight across all competitions and coming off a massive 5-1 win against Manchester City. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from St. James' Park is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Newcastle vs. Arsenal odds list the Gunners as -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Newcastle as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Newcastle vs. Arsenal time: 3 p.m. ET

Newcastle vs. Arsenal live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the EFL Cup picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Newcastle vs. Arsenal, Eimer is backing the Gunners to score in the first half for a -110 payout (risk $110 to win $100). The expert acknowledges that Newcastle is a good team with a solid attack behind Alexander Isak, but doesn't trust a defense that has conceded seven goals over its last three matches. Newcastle conceded goals by Bromley, Bournemouth and Southampton in the first 10 minutes of play, and the recent upset loss to Fulham could have them on their heels.



The Gunners, on the other hand, have not been held without a goal since Newcastle defeated them 2-0 in the reverse fixture. Mikel Arteta's men have outscored their opponents 16-6 across all competitions since then and will have an extra confidence boost after dismantling Man City on Sunday.



"With this being a Cup matchup, I'm expecting goals, minimal rotation and a potential advancement for the visitors even though Arsenal are down 2-0 on aggregate," Eimer told SportsLine.

