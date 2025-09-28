Two Premier League rivals face off Sunday morning when Arsenal visits Newcastle. The Gunners sit second in the Premier League table behind Liverpool, and they face a difficult test against a Newcastle side that has been among the best at limiting goals thus far. Additionally, Newcastle has won three home matches in a row over Arsenal.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal is a +115 favorite (wager $100 to win $115) at DraftKings Sportsbook while Newcastle is a +250 underdog at home (wager $100 to win $250). A draw is priced at +235. Before making any bets of your own for Sunday's Newcastle vs. Arsenal match, make sure to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Newcastle vs. Arsenal on Sunday:

Under 2.5 goals (-140, FanDuel) -- 1u

Both teams to score: No (-120, BetMGM) -- 1u

You all know me -- I will always look for a reason to bet on goals, and I can almost always find a justification to bet on both teams scoring in a fixture. I tried to look at every possible angle here, but that's just not how I see this one playing out.

Looking at the head-to-head history between these teams, BTTS has only hit a single time in their last 16 competitive matche -- only a single time since 2019 have we seen both teams score when playing against each other. We've also only seen the Over 2.5 goal mark hit once over the last 10 matches. These are two teams that, regardless of whether they play at St. James' Park or Emirates stadium, seem to aggressively prioritize their defensive efforts.