A second EFL Cup final in three years and a shot at a first major trophy since 1955 is tantalisingly within reach for Newcastle on Wednesday night. Two goals to the good after an absorbing first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Eddie Howe knows his side still have work to do on home turf but he would doubtless admit in private that they are strong favorites to make it to Wembley.

They would be even stronger position if Arsenal had not turned their form around since their defeats in both domestic cups last month, beginning in the first leg of this EFL Cup semifinal before they were then knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Manchester United. Sunday's 5-1 win over Manchester City will have belief flowing through the Gunners on their journey north, with Gabriel Martinelli speaking of a side not just looking to turn around their 2-0 deficit, but looking to score "three, four, five." Do that and they themselves might be on course for a first EFL Cup win since 1993.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Montilivi -- Newcastle, United Kingdom

Estadi Montilivi -- Newcastle, United Kingdom Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Newcastle +210; Draw +240; Arsenal +110

Team news

Newcastle: Joelinton could well find himself in a "knee brace as a precaution," but the Brazilian will still be given a chance to feature against the Gunners, an opponent against whom he tends to deliver some of his most muscular performances. Meanwhile, Callum Wilson, who has managed only four appearances this season, could return to the substitutes bench. "There is a chance," said Howe, "we have another training session to get through so we will see. Let's get through training before we make a decision."

As to how Newcastle will approach their two goal lead at home to one of Europe's top sides, Howe added: "My message is we are at the halfway point in the tie. Against any opposition the game is still very much alive. We have to approach the game in a really positive and aggressive way, try to be ourselves. There will be no deviation from that. We are in a good position and need to make the most of every opportunity."

Possible Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Botman, Schar, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Arsenal humble Manchester City: Myles Lewis-Skelly signals a new era in dominant 5-1 win at the Emirates James Benge

Arsenal: There was no change to the fitness status of the Arsenal squad following Sunday's win over Manchester City with Ben White not due back from surgery until after the break to Dubai that the Gunners will take around the FA Cup fourth round and Champions League playoffs. That leaves more favorable selection dilemmas for Arteta. Does he keep the side that crushed the champions or will there be room for the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino? Surely the former given how well his side have been performing of late.

"The next step is a final in Wembley so we know how big that is, and you can feel it straight away," said Arteta. "The boost the game against City gave us, the manner that we won it, and the fact that it is a game in the competition where we are closest to a final, so we're going to give it a real go."

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Prediction

Arsenal should be able to get the better of Newcastle on the night but perhaps not by enough to overcome their first leg deficit. PICK: Newcastle 1, Arsenal 2

EFL Cup semifinals broadcast schedule

All times U.S./Eastern