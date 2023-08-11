The 2023-24 English Premier League season begins this week. One of the centerpieces of the league's early schedule is a match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa on Saturday. The clubs both finished in the top seven of EPL last season, with Newcastle and Aston Villa also drawing at 3-3 in a late July friendly. The match will be staged at St. James Park.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Newcastle are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa odds, with Aston Villa +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Aston Villa vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa money line: Newcastle -135, Draw +270, Aston Villa +360

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa spread: Newcastle -0.5 (-135)

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa over/under: 2.5 goals

NEW: Newcastle United finished fourth in the 2022-23 EPL table

AV: Aston Villa finished seventh in the 2022-23 EPL table

Why you should back Newcastle United

Newcastle enjoyed a fantastic 2022-23 season. The Magpies finished fourth in the EPL table, winning 19 games and suffering only five losses. Newcastle had the third-best goal differential (+35) in the league, trailing only Manchester City and Arsenal. Overall, Newcastle United enjoyed the best finish since 2003 and qualified for the Champions League for the first time since that date.

Callum Wilson led the way from an attacking standpoint, ranking in the top five of the EPL with 18 goals and No. 2 in the league with 0.86 goals per 90 minutes. Wilson was No. 6 in the EPL with 23 goals + assists and, on the back end, goalkeeper Nick Pope was outstanding. He finished with the best rate of goals allowed per 90 minutes (0.88) in the EPL, and Pope managed the second-most clean sheets (14) in EPL play a year ago.

Why you should back Aston Villa

Aston Villa are coming off a strong season, finishing No. 7 in the EPL table. The club picked up 18 wins and had a +5 goal differential, improving as the season progressed. Current manager Unai Emery led the squad to 15 wins in 27 games after he arrived, and Aston Villa are keyed by Ollie Watkins. He finished in the top eight of the EPL with 15 goals and 16.5 xG, with top-10 marks in goals + assists (21) and shots on target rate (53.6%).

Aston Villa also have strong additions with defender Pau Torres arriving from Villarreal, midfielder Youri Tielemans joining from Leicester City, and winger Moussa Diaby coming aboard from Bayer Leverkusen. Emiliano Martinez is stellar in goal with 11 clean sheets and a 74.2% save rate last season, and Aston Villa defeated Newcastle in the most recent EPL meeting, triumphing by a 3-0 margin in April.

Green has scrutinized the Newcastle vs. Aston Villa match from every angle, and he is leaning Under on the goal total.

