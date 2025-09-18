It may be a new season, but memories from Barcelona's epic clash with Inter in the Champions League semifinals last season still linger. Being knocked out 7-6 on aggregate, that game showed the major flaw that Barcelona have under Hansi Flick. When Plan A of outscoring the opposition doesn't work, the LaLiga side just sub on new attackers and shoot more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Barcelona odds

Date : Thursday, Sep. 18 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Sep. 18 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : St. James ' Park -- Newcastle Upon Tyne, England

: St. ' Park -- Newcastle Upon Tyne, Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Newcastle +180; Draw +270; Barcelona +135

In league play, that's mostly fine because Barcelona's talent level is so much higher than that of their opponents, but they've already reared their head this season in an away draw to Rayo Vallecano to close out August. A Lamine Yamal penalty was cancelled out by Fran Perez, and the season already starts off with Barcelona needing to catch up with their rivals in Real Madrid.

Save big on your Paramount+ subscription! For a limited time, Paramount+ annual plans start at $30 for your first year… That's like $2.50 a month for 12 months! Go to Paramountplus.com/FallOffer to get started. (Ends Sept. 18. Plans auto-renew. New & Ex Subs. T&C's apply.)

That's something that will also give Newcastle coach Eddie Howe hope ahead of their meeting in the Champions League on Thursday as St. James' Park is a tough away ground for any club to come into. It has been a trying summer for Newcastle, with Alexander Isak forcing a move to Liverpool and Callum Wilson departing for West Ham United. Additions to the attack were made in Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa, and Nick Woltemade, but when a proven, top striker departs, it takes time to rethink the system. Wissa will also miss the match with an injury, further complicating Howe's job.

Newcastle have only put 11 shots on goal and scored three times in the Premier League this season, both of which are among the worst figures in the Premier League. The fans will be ravenous, but Barcelona are no strangers to tough away environments. It will take more than crowd noise to beat Flick's team, and that's where Newcastle may not be able to measure up.

Raising your level to face Barcelona is one thing. Stopping Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha is another thing entirely. This isn't what will determine if Newcastle advance from the league phase, but Howe's side will need to avoid a demoralizing loss. When Barcelona come to town, you put on the best show possible, but it's important to live to fight another day. Flick will have his team ready for the trip, and it's hard to see Barcelona do anything but score multiple goals, but the defense will give the Magpies chances.