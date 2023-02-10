Newcastle look to bounce back Saturday when they face a struggling Bournemouth team in an English Premier League match at Vitality Stadium. The Magpies (10-10-1) faltered as Arsenal and Manchester City both lost, with Newcastle playing to a 1-1 draw with West Ham last weekend. Still, they are fourth in the EPL table, trailing Manchester United by three points and sitting five behind City. Bournemouth (4-5-12) have one draw and seven losses in their past eight matches in all competitions. The Cherries are 19th in the EPL table, just two points clear of last-place Southampton but four behind 14th-place Leicester City. They come off a 1-0 loss to Brighton last Saturday. Newcastle are 4-3-0 in the past seven overall meetings.

Kickoff in Bournemouth, England is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Magpies are -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Bournemouth vs. Newcastle odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Bournemouth are +500 underdogs, a draw is +290, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Bournemouth:

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle spread: Newcastle -0.5 (-190)

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle money line: Bournemouth +500, Newcastle -180, Draw +290

BOU: They are minus-23 in away goal differential but minus-1 at home

NEW: They have 17 road points, the same as Bournemouth's overall total

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league and will be eager to atone for their mistakes last weekend. They have conceded just 12 goals in their 21 matches, while the Cherries have allowed a league-high 43. Bournemouth also have struggled mightily to score goals, netting 19 in their 21 games. They have scored just one over their past six league matches. Newcastle dominated the most recent league meeting but could only come away with a 1-1 draw in September at St. James' Park. They held the ball for 73% of the match and put seven of their 20 shots on target.

The Cherries are second-to-last in the league in possession at just 40%. Newcastle held the ball for 64% in a 1-0 victory when the teams met in a League Cup match in December. Miguel Almiron (nine goals) and Callum WIlson (seven) should give the Magpies all the firepower they need. Anthony Gordon also provided a spark on the outside off the bench in his debut. Goalkeeper Nick Pope leads the league with 12 clean sheets and is third in save percentage (82.5). Bournemouth have allowed the most shots in the league (335), 100 of those on net. The Magpies have allowed 62 on target.

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries have shown some signs of life in recent matches. They conceded the equalizer in the final 10 minutes of a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Then they battled to the end with sixth-place Brighton, outshooting the Seagulls 12-7 (4-2 on net). Only 11 of the 34 goals they have conceded have come on their home pitch, and while they yield a lot of shots, they do well keeping them off target. Bournemouth are one of the three EPL teams allowing less than 30% of opponents' shots on net, along with Newcastle and Wolves. Newcastle average less than five attempts on net per game.

There has been an injection of talent, with six players added in January. Hamed Traore, who is on loan from Sassuolo, showed his potential in his debut against Brighton. The 22-year-old scored 16 goals in his first three seasons with the Italian club. Fellow newcomer Antoine Semenyo, who has 14 goals the past two seasons with Bristol City, also started Saturday. Philip Billing and Kieffer Moore, with four goals apiece, also can finish chances. Newcastle will remain without Bruno Guimaraes, who is serving a three-game ban for a red card, making them noticeably weaker defensively.

