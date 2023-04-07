Newcastle United seek their fifth consecutive victory when they visit Brentford in a 2022-23 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Newcastle (14-11-3) cruised past West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday to maintain third place in the Premier League table. The Magpies posted an identical triumph earlier this season against Brentford (10-13-6), who dropped a 1-0 decision against Manchester United last time out.

Newcastle United vs. Brentford money line: Magpies +106, Bees +250, Draw +245

Newcastle United vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle United vs. Brentford spread: Magpies -0.5 (+105)

NEW: The Magpies have outscored their opponents 11-3 during their winning streak

BRE: The Bees have failed to score in only three of their last 17 EPL matches

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies' strong defensive play during their winning streak is not surprising as they have allowed a Premier League-low 20 goals in 28 matches this season. The team has yielded five of those goals in its last four contests on the road but still possesses an impressive away record of 7-5-2. Newcastle figures to remain without Miguel Almiron (thigh), who is tied for eighth in the league with 11 goals, but still has the services of fellow forward Callum Wilson.

The 31-year-old Wilson is right behind Almiron with 10 goals after recording a brace in the victory against West Ham. He also converted two days earlier in a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United after netting just one goals in his previous 10 EPL contests. Brazilian midfielder Joelinton also scored twice on Wednesday and Swedish forward Alexander Isak added a goal to give him seven on the season and four in as many matches.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees have been superb at home in 2022-23, registering seven wins and six draws in 14 contests. They have put together a 10-game unbeaten streak (5-5-0) on their own pitch since suffering their lone home loss of the campaign on Sept. 18, a 3-0 setback against Arsenal. Brentford has one of the top scorers in the Premier League in striker Ivan Toney, who ranks third with 17 goals.

The 27-year-old has converted in nine of his last 16 matches across all competitions and tallied in two of the Bees' last three meetings with Newcastle. Winger Bryan Mbeumo and midfielder Mathias Jensen both have recorded five goals and five assists this campaign, while forward Yoane Wissa also has netted five goals.

