Newcastle have a point to prove on Saturday when they host Chelsea in an English Premier League match at St. James' Park. Newcastle (7-6-1) are looking like a potential title contender as they get comfortable in the top four, and they are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They sit third in the Premier League table after dominating Southampton in a 4-1 victory last Sunday. The Blues (6-3-4), on the other hand, have lost three of their past four in all competitions and lost to Arsenal 1-0 last Saturday. Both teams played in the third round of the English Football League cup on Wednesday. The Magpies advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Crystal Palace, and Chelsea were ousted by dropping a 2-0 decision to Manchester City.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET in Newcastle, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Newcastle as the +129 favorite (risk $100 to win $129) on the money line in its latest Newcastle vs. Chelsea odds. Chelsea are the +205 underdog, a draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Newcastle vs. Chelsea spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+130)

Newcastle vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Chelsea money line: Newcastle +129, Chelsea +205, Draw +235

NEW: Miguel Almiron has seven goals in his past seven EPL matches

CHE: The Blues have outscored Newcastle 13-3 in the past seven matchups

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies have been transformed under new ownership and will want to make another statement on Saturday. They beat Tottenham 2-1 three weeks ago, and now they hope to go into the World Cup break on a high note. They have scored four goals in consecutive matches, and they have been nearly impossible to beat at St. James' Park this season. They are 4-3-0 in their seven home matches, scoring 16 goals while conceding just five. The Blues, meanwhile, have a minus-3 goal differential (7-10) and have lost three of seven away from Stamford Bridge.

Miguel Almiron, who spent time in MLS with Atlanta United before struggling his past four seasons with Newcastle, has broken out with eight goals so far, fourth in the EPL. He has scored in four straight games. Callum Wilson has six goals and two assists in support of him, and 10 others have scored at least once. The Magpies have scored 28 goals while conceding just 11, tied with Arsenal for fewest in the league.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are fighting injuries and have had a lot of trouble finishing their chances, but they have had Newcastle's number for years. They have won six of the past seven meetings, including four straight. They won 1-0 at home in the last matchup in March. Chelsea know their backs are against the wall, and they will do everything they can to go into the World Cup break with some momentum. Only five teams have conceded fewer than their 16 goals.

Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021, and they spent a ton of money in the offseason to bring in players like Raheem Sterling, who has three goals. They also advanced to the knockout round in the UCL this year, finishing the group stage last week at the top of Group E, so they remain dangerous. Kai Havertz also has three goals to share the team lead, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has one goal in six matches and is always a threat. Mason Mount (two goals, two assists) is the creative force in an attack that is third in the league in possession (58.6 percent).

