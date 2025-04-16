Newcastle will try to continue their surge up the English Premier League table when they take their four-game winning streak into a home matchup against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Newcastle (17-5-9) have won five of their last six matches and enter Wednesday's match fourth in the EPL table at 56 points. Crystal Palace (11-10-10) have 43 points and are 4-1-1 over their last six matches. The two played to a 1-1 draw on Nov. 30 in the reverse fixture.

Kickoff at St. James' Park is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Newcastle are -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle odds via DraftKings Sportsbook, while the visitors are +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's top EPL picks and predictions for Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle on Wednesday:

Crystal Palace +0.5 (+110 on DraftKings)

Newcastle have been one of the top teams toward the top of the table in the EPL lately, but Crystal Palace have been nearly as dominant over the past few months in the middle of the pack. Crystal Palace are 5-1-2 over their last eight EPL matches since the start of February, including three victories over teams currently ahead of them in the standings, showcasing the ability to knock off teams having better seasons than them.

"Newcastle are one of the hottest teams in the Premier League, having won four consecutive league games," Sutton told SportsLine. "However, the Magpies have struggled against Crystal Palace in recent years. In the reverse fixture, the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw, a game in which Newcastle didn't record a single shot on target. Newcastle has just one win in their last six matches against Palace across all competitions."

Both Teams to Score: Yes (-150)

Goals have been aplenty at St. James' Park in recent weeks as both teams have scored in five straight Newcastle home matches. The Magpies scored 10 goals over their last three home games and have at least one goal in nine straight home games. Newcastle have scored at least three goals in six of those home matches as well. But the Newcastle defense hasn't been stellar over that span, allowing 11 goals over their last five home matches. Jean-Philippe Mateta leads Crystal Palace with 13 goals and has scored at least one goal in seven of his last 11 league contests.

"I'm also expecting to see both teams find the back of the net in this one," Sutton told SportsLine. "Crystal Palace have scored at least once in 13 consecutive league games, while Newcastle have scored 10 goals in their past four fixtures in the Premier League." BTTS is -150 at DraftKings.

Want more soccer picks for this week?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace in English Premier League action. Now, get UEFA Champions League picks and exact score predictions from SportsLine's soccer model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

You can also view expert betting advice from other SportsLine experts on upcoming soccer matches. Visit SportsLine now to see picks from expert Jon Eimer, who has a pair of best bets for Inter Milan vs. Bayern on Wednesday in the Champions League.

You can also see expert advice from SportsLine's Martin Green, who has a trio of best bets for Arsenal vs. Real Madrid in Champions League action on Wednesday. Visit SportsLine now to see Green's picks.