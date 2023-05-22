The Premier League is back in action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Leicester City 8-6-22, Newcastle United 19-12-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: USA Network

What to Know

Newcastle United will be playing the full 90 minutes on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Leicester City at 3:00 p.m. ET. Newcastle United and Leicester City are at an even 5-5 over their past ten English Premier League head to heads.

On Thursday, Newcastle United made easy work of Brighton & Hove Albion and carried off a 4-1 victory. The result was nothing new for Newcastle United, who have now won nine matchups by three goals or more so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Newcastle United kept the goalie under heavy fire in the victory and finished the game with nine shots on goal. Newcastle United are undefeated (8-3-0) when they work the goalie so hard.

Meanwhile, Leicester City haven't won a game since April 22nd, a trend which continued on Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 3-0 punch to the gut against Liverpool. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Leicester City: they've now lost three straight matchups with Liverpool.

Newcastle United took their victory against Leicester City in their previous matchup last December by a conclusive 3-0. Will Newcastle United repeat their success, or do Leicester City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Newcastle United are a huge favorite against Leicester City, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -273 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

