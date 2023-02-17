For supporters of a certain vintage, there are few Premier League matches quite as iconic as Newcastle's clashes with Liverpool. In the mid 90s these were 90 minute highlight reels, filled with goals and drama as two of England's top sides battled for supremacy. Those days could be coming back rather soon with the Magpies holding on to a Champions League spot that Liverpool desperately want to steal.

Newcastle, fourth, hold a two point lead over Tottenham in fifth while Liverpool are four places and seven more points back. However their win in the Merseyside derby on Monday has revived optimism around Anfield, a win at St. James' Park might just be enough to get them back in the top four battle. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: St. James' Park -- Newcastle, United Kingdom

St. James' Park -- Newcastle, Kingdom TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

NBC | fuboTV (free trial) Odds: Newcastle United +150; Draw +240; Liverpool +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Newcastle: No team has lost fewer games than Eddie Howe's this season, but with just 10 wins from 22 games they are struggling to consistently pick up three points. That is largely because the goals have dried up in recent weeks, after scoring three in their first game back after the World Cup they have got the same number in their last six top flight matches.

"I believe in being brave and proactive, not necessarily reactive," said Howe. "Those are the fundamental principles that have served us well to this point, this season. Those definitely won't change, I can categorically say that. As long as I'm the manager - we want to entertain. We definitely don't want to go into games and play for draws, that's not what we are trying to do here."

Liverpool: The injury crisis that seemed to derail Jurgen Klopp's side over the winter is at last beginning to ease with the arrival of spring. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino got minutes late on in victory over Everton whilst Luis Diaz has returned to the training pitches. Most encouraging of all for a team who have conceded nine goals in their last three away league games, Virgil van Dijk looks ready to return to the starting XI.

"Yesterday [Thursday] he looked absolutely ready, and today I think he will look the same," said Klopp. "And then we make a decision." Thiago Alcantara, however, remains unavailable for Liverpool.

Prediction

Newcastle have proven themselves to be hard to beat even if they are equally struggling to win. Expect that form to continue against a Liverpool side who would consider not losing on the road to be progress. PICK: Newcastle 1, Liverpool 1