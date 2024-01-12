Manchester City look to gain traction in their drive for a fourth consecutive English Premier League title when they visit St. James' Park to face Newcastle United on Saturday. The Citizens (12-4-3) are five points behind Premier League leader Liverpool but have a game in hand. They return to league play after easing past Huddersfield 5-0 in the FA Cup last Sunday. The Magpies (9-2-9) have lost three straight EPL matches but beat Sunderland 3-0 in an FA Cup match last Saturday. City have had the Magpies' number recently, but the last meeting in Newcastle ended 3-3.

Newcastle vs. Man City spread: City -0.5 (-180)

Newcastle vs. Man City over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Man City money line: Newcastle +425, City -170, Draw +320

NEW: Have scored in all 10 home league games (at least twice in five).

MNC: Have scored at least two goals in 14 of their 19 EPL matches.

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have some injuries, and star striker Erling Haaland is being assessed with a foot injury, but little has slowed down the European champions. They have beaten their past three opponents by a combined 10-1 and are 26-5-1 in the past 32 meetings with the Magpies, with the loss coming in 2019. The hosts are reeling, and a loss Saturday would double their number of losses from last season. City always seem to surge in the second half of seasons, and they'll be rested and fired up.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is working back toward full-time duty after five months off with an injury. The Belgian came off the bench in the 58th minute against Huddersfield and helped the Citizens score three times in those 32 minutes. His return will bring more creativity for a City attack that already leads the EPL with 49 goals. City have shut out Newcastle in four of the past five meetings, scoring 12 goals in those four victories. Six players have at least three goals, led by Haaland (14). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are missing key players, but they should start coming around now that they are out of the Champions League. Their return to European competition brought fatigue and injuries as they finished last in their group. They remain shorthanded but are tough to crack at home, and top scorer Alexander Isak can still come through for them. The 24-year-old has nine league goals and has scored in three straight matches, including a brace in Saturday's FA Cup victory.

Newcastle are 8-0-2 at St. James' Park this season, and their seven home goals conceded are fewest in the Premier League. They have scored 29 goals overall, fifth-most in the league, and 23 have come on their turf. The defense has had issues, and top goalkeeper Nick Pope remains out injured, but City are dealing with injuries of their own. Haaland might sit out or not be fully fit, and the hosts can rely on a strong home-field advantage, knowing they can't afford to drop points. See which team to pick here.

