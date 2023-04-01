It's a clash that could be a big one in the top four race as Newcastle and Manchester United square off on Sunday. The lack of goalscoring has caught up to the Magpies as they're now on the outside looking in at the top four, trailing Tottenham by two points. But with a win over Manchester United, they can reclaim their spot jumping from fifth to third in the league due to a superior goal difference to Erik ten Hag's side.

Making the top four was something that felt like a formality for Manchester United but with only two wins in their last five matches, a loss or even a draw to Newcastle United can help keep the door open for a chasing pack that includes Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham. In a season where any of the non-traditional powers can crash the Champions League party if things break their way, winning games against the chasing pack is more critical than ever.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 2 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 2 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England

: St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Newcastle United +135; Draw +235; Manchester United +195 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Newcastle United: Missing key members of the attack, Eddie Howe could shift formations to play Callum Wilson along with Alexander Isak who is finding his feet as of late. Miguel Almiron will miss the match with a foot injury while Anthony Gordon will undergo a late fitness test to see if he can play. Allan Saint-Maximin should make the squad but it remains to be seen how involved he will be as fitness has been an issue for the winger all season.

Manchester United: Still without Casemiro who is out due to a red card suspension, ten Hag could play Scott McTominay in midfield who is coming off of scoring a brace against Spain while on international duty for Scotland. Marcel Sabitzer should return to the squad along with Marcus Rashford who missed international duty for England due to an ankle injury. Alejandro Garnacho will miss the match through injury but Anthony Martial is now available again after returning to training during the international break.

Prediction

With Rashford back, Newcastle United won't be able to keep up with Manchester United during the match, falling behind early and not having enough attacking firepower to get back into things. Pick: Newcastle United 0, Manchester United 2