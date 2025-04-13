Newcastle United will look to continue their winning ways when they battle Manchester United in an English Premier League showdown on Sunday. Newcastle are coming off a 3-0 win over Leicester City, while Manchester United played to a 2-2 draw with Lyon in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal matchup. Newcastle United (16-5-9) have won four in a row, including three straight in league play. Manchester United (10-8-13) have won one, lost two, and drawn two in their last five fixtures.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Newcastle vs. Manchester United odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Manchester United are +390 underdogs, a draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Newcastle picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top EPL picks and predictions for Newcastle vs. Manchester United matchup on Sunday:

Alexander Isak to score (+102)

The Magpies, who are in the midst of their best season since placing fourth on the table in 2022-23, are led by forward Alexander Isak. In 27 appearances, all starts, he has scored 20 goals and added five assists on 73 shots, including 34 on target. He scored a goal on three shots in a 2-1 win over Brentford on April 2.

Playing for Sweden on March 25, he scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Northern Ireland in an international friendly. In the last matchup against Manchester United on Dec. 30, Isak scored a goal on three shots, including two on target.

Newcastle to win and under 4.5 goals (+110)

Newcastle have dominated the previous five matchups with the Red Devils, winning four of five. They have also outscored Man United 10-3 since April 2023, but the teams combined to top 4.5 goals just once. Newcastle defeated Manchester United 2-0 in their last meeting on Dec. 30.

Midfielder Jacob Murphy is also helping power Newcastle. He is coming off a two-goal game in the win over Leicester City on Monday. He had an assist and took three shots in the win over Brentford on April 2. In 27 appearances, including 23 starts, he has scored seven goals and registered nine assists on 35 shots, including 13 on target. The Magpies have recorded a shutout in two of their last three league games and have won five of their last seven EPL matches at home.

