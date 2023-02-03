Newcastle United will try to maintain their spot among the English Premier League elite when they host West Ham United in a league match Saturday at St. James Park. The Magpies (10-9-1) just clinched a spot in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United and sit third in the EPL table. They swept aside Southampton in the League Cup tie and are on a 16-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. They face a West Ham team that has finished in the top seven in the past two seasons but is now trying to save manager David Moyes' job. The Hammers (5-3-12) are 16th in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of last-place Southampton.

Here are the betting lines and trends for West Ham vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. West Ham spread: Newcastle -0.5 (-160)

Newcastle vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. West Ham money line: Newcastle -170, West Ham +490, Draw +280

NEW: The Magpies have conceded two goals over their past 11 league matches

WH: The Hammers are 9.26 goals below expected, the widest margin in the EPL

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies have been doing it with defense, and goalkeeper Nick Pope has been the league's best. Newcastle have yielded just 11 goals in 20 games, five fewer than any other team. Pope leads the league in save percentage (83.9) and clean sheets (12). The Magpies are unbeaten at St. James Park, going 6-4-0 with an 18-5 goal advantage. The Hammers, on the other hand, have lost seven of their 10 road matches (1-2-7) and have been outscored 13-6. West Ham also have struggled to put shots on target, with 25.8% of attempts finding the mark, worst in the EPL.

The Magpies allow just 29% of shots to find the target, best in the EPL. West Ham also hold the ball for less than 45% of their matches, so their opportunities could be limited. Newcastle don't lack for shots, as they are fifth in the league with 287. Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson have combined for 15 goals, and Anthony Gordon just joined from Everton in the transfer window to help the attack.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers also have been strong on the back line and have been struggling to score. They have the talent in attack to be dangerous, however, and West Ham are 3-1-1 in their past five in all competitions. They come off consecutive 2-0 victories, against Derby County in the FA Cup on Monday and Everton the previous Saturday. Jarrod Bowen scored three of those four goals and Michail Antonio had the other. Bowen has four league goals, Said Benrahma has three and Antonio has two. The Hammers have scored 17 goals, but their expected goals number is 26.

West Ham also added veteran scorer Danny Ings from Aston Villa, and the 30-year-old had six goals in 18 appearances (eight starts) for the Villans. He has 47 goals over the past three-plus seasons, so he should bolster an already-talented attack. The Hammers have conceded 25 goals in the 20 matches, and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is in the top 10 in saves (57) and save percentage (72.5). The last meeting at St. James Park was a 4-2 West Ham victory.

