Welcome to Monday, where the coaching carousel coverage is starting to shift into high gear. Mike Goodman here

CBS Sports Golazo Network, our free 24/7 soccer streaming network, will air three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games this week, with each matchup featuring an MLS team taking on a USL foe.

More on the U.S. Open Cup action below on Midfield Links ...

📺 Soccer across Paramount+

All times U.S./Eastern.

Monday, April 24

🇪🇺 UEFA Youth League final: AZ Alkmaar vs. Hajduk Split, 12 p.m. ➡️ Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Atalanta vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m, ➡️ Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Argentinos Juniors vs. Gimnasia LP, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

Tuesday, April 25

🇺🇸 U.S. Open Cup: Charlotte FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Golazo Network

📺 Elsewhere ...

All times U.S./Eastern.

Tuesday, April 25

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Leeds vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA

🇪🇸 La Liga: Girona vs. Real Madrid, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇲🇽 Concacaf Champions League: Tigres vs. Leon, 10 p.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ The Forward Line



Chelsea turning to Poch?



There's not much at stake for Chelsea on the pitch with seven Premier League fixtures remaining. The drama, however, remains off the field. The fact that they weren't in action this weekend didn't slow down the unending wheel of Chelsea drama in the slightest. When last we left you, Julian Nagelsmann was considered the favorite for the job with Luis Enrique also interviewing for the position. Three days and a lifetime later, everything has changed.

After another round of meetings before the weekend, Chelsea decided Luis Enrique wasn't the right fit, then Julian Nagelsmann decided that the Blues weren't the right fit for him. With those two out of the picture, Chelsea are instead close to bringing in ex-Tottenham and PSG man Mauricio Pochettino. Our CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano breaks it all down for you.

Romano: "His experience is an important factor. In addition to his knowledge of the English language, his work in the Premier League in the past is highly appreciated. Furthermore, Pochettino has already worked in top clubs and could help in the management of the dressing room. Behind the scenes, it is important to note that Pochettino was already on Chelsea's list last September when the club decided to fire Thomas Tuchel. Pochettino was in a two-horse race with Graham Potter; the latter won at that point but clearly the Argentine manager was already appreciated by Chelsea."

And speaking of Tottenham, they continue to be mired in their own coaching drama, especially after an embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, where they conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes. On the one hand, Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique turning down Chelsea means they remain options to take over a reeling Tottenham club. On the other, they now face the possibility of their iconic manager taking the helm at one of their heated crosstown rivals.

That's a rough pill to swallow, especially when the wheels are coming off so aggressively for Spurs in North London. They have more immediate worries than who is going to be their manager next season, like who is going to be their manager on Tuesday. Interim manager Cristian Stellini, who took over for the fired Antonio Conte, is on thin ice, according to Romano. And it's even possible he could be gone by the time you're reading this, with Ryan Mason becoming the caretaker's caretaker.

If Stellini does get sent his walking papers, that would make Spurs the third team this year in the Premier League, alongside Chelsea and Southampton, to hand two managers their walking papers. And the coaching carousel continues to turn.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

CBS Sports Golazo Network to air U.S. Open Cup games

Getty Images

We're barely three weeks into our brand-spanking new CBS Sports Golazo Network, and the live games just keep on coming. On Friday, we told you we were bringing you the run-in of the UEFA Women's Champions League semis and final. And today we've got more soccer news for you. This week we've got three U.S. Open Cup games airing on the network.

Charlotte FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Miami FC vs. Inter Miami, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Orange County SC Wednesday at 10 p.m.

As always you can find the network for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV, as well as on Paramount+. And in addition to the games you'll be able to find coverage of the event on the network's live studio programming, including Morning Footy, our flagship morning show, and Box 2 Box.

And now let's get to some links:

🔗 Napoli scored a 93rd-minute winner over Juventus in a wild affair, writes Francesco Porzio.

🔗 Napoli could clinch the Scudetto as soon as this weekend, but the city is already celebrating up a storm.

🔗 As the USMNT close in on a GM, the Morning Footy crew takes a look at the challenges ahead.

🔗 England's UWCL semifinal sides are on the ropes after the first legs of the semifinals, writes Sandra Herrera.

🔗 More on the absolute shellacking that Tottenham took this weekend from James Benge.

🔗 The FA Cup final is set and it's gonna be a barnburner of a Manchester Derby.

🔗 WREXHAM! Everybody's favorite fifth division team is headed to League Two, Ben Foster talked it about it on Morning Footy.

🔗 Barcelona are on the precipice of the title after grinding out a win over Atletico Madrid, writes Jonathan Johnson.

🔗 Arsenal legend Thierry Henry said the Gunners need to control their emotions if they want to win the Premier League.

🔗 House of Champions: Fabrizio Romano explains that Todd Boehly remains confident in his project at Chelsea.

🔗 Attacking Third: Sandra and Lisa look back at week four NWSL action.

