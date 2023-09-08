Happy Friday all! We've got CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, EURO qualifying, and Concacaf Nations League and there's also a pretty big club soccer event happening too with the NWSL Challenge Cup. I'm Chuck Booth, let's get to it.

⚽ The Forward Line

🇦🇷 Messi magic and USMNT headline international action

Messi does it again for Argentina

When Lionel Messi lines up for a free kick, everyone knows what's going to happen but it's still jaw-dropping when he converts his chances in critical moments. The Argentine magician did just that to defeat Ecuador 1-0 to kick off CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. It was a monumental goal in a few ways as not only did it see Messi extend Lionel Scaloni's undefeated run in World Cup qualifiers in charge of Argentina but it also saw him draw level with Luis Suarez for the most goals in South American World Cup qualifying with 29. Though on Morning Footy, Nico Cantor argued it was Cristian Romero who deserved the man of the match award.

Messi scoring another free kick also highlights what Inter Miami will be missing for their match with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. While the Herons are going through a playoff push, Tata Martino will have to tinker to keep the team in top form while Robert Taylor, Josef Martinez, Sergii Kryvtsov, and Benjamin Cremaschi. Replacing Messi is impossible but they'll need Facundo Farias and Leonardo Campana to carry the load without their talisman. Messi also provided a scare when he asked to be subbed out in the 89th minute. Though maybe it's all for the best if he misses a trip to the extremely high elevation of Bolivia because he feels fatigued.

USMNT prepare for life without World Cup qualifiers

Heading into a friendly against Uzbekistan, Yunus Musah talked to the Morning Footy team about goals without needing to go through World Cup Qualifying his relationship with Gregg Berhalter, and more. After what has been a whirlwind summer for the midfielder after heading to Milan with Christian Pulisic, Musah is now back in familiar territory with the national team.

Musah: "The last time that we were with Gregg was such a big moment, like the World Cup. So to call him to be back now, we've had good moments together. It's about the group as I said, it's not about just an individual person. We carried on after the World Cup doing great, won the Nations League and now Gregg's back and he carried on from where we left off so we're really happy about it. He's the manager that gave me an opportunity, my debut and everything so I have a great relationship with Gregg."

And then the crew talked through what this USMNT will look like under Berhalter this time around.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🏆 Challenge Cup glory on the line

The North Carolina Courage will go for a second consecutive NWSL Challenge Cup title after winning last year's edition, but they'll have quite a task to topple Racing Louisville, who went on an unlikely path to the final after only making the knockout stage as one of the best second placed teams in group stage play. Savannah DeMelo has played a large role in driving Racing Louisville to this point, but the defense has also been stout. The Courage will be ready for the challenge but will they have what it takes to break down Louisville's defense?

From our Sandra Herrera: "The Challenge Cup final is set as North Carolina Courage host Racing Louisville FC. Head coach Sean Nehas has the Courage ahead of their "rebuild" this season with another appearance in the cup final. The reigning Cup champions will need their first year players to stay in form despite the quick turnaround if they want another cup title. Japanese international Narumi Miura has been a breakout player in her first season with the club, and the defensive midfielder has been crucial in ball retention for North Carolina's possession style of play."

🔗 Top Stories

🇸🇦 Mohamed Salah stayed at Liverpool, but you don't want to miss James Benge's breakdown of Saudi Arabia's billion dollar spending spree on soccer superstars this summer.

🇪🇸 Spanish Women's soccer turmoil continues and Liga F players are going on strike for the first two games of the season after failing to reach a deal on salaries. It's just the latest in a long-line of troubling developments in Spanish soccer where embattled RFEF boss Luis Rubiales still refuses to resign and now has now been hit with a 'sexual assault and coercion' complaint.

🌎 Concacaf Nations League is back underway. Pardeep Cattry explains how the competition works, when the USMNT will begin play and more. And Nico Cantor broke down this Honduras side ahead of their match against Jamaica.

🇫🇷 Don't look now, but the France national team look darn good. Jonathan Johnson fills you in on Les Bleus after Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thurham found the net on Thursday, and don't miss our early World Cup Power Rankings.

🇦🇷 "I feel like it's only right to give Lionel Messi the trophy" On Morning Footy, Charlie Davies backs the Argentina superstar to win the Ballon d'Or for lifting his national team to eternal glory in December. Check out all the nominees here.

🇺🇸 It's been quite the journey to the NWSL Challenge Cup final, which you can watch live on CBS on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Pardeep Cattry looks at how the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville made it to the big game.

💰 The Back Line

