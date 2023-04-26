It's a random Wednesday in April and we've got the biggest Premier League match of the season on tap. I'm Mike Goodman and this is the Golazo Starting XI newsletter, and we've got all the Manchester City vs. Arsenal coverage you could possibly want today. Plus, in Italy, a huge Coppa Italia matchup. So, let's get to the action.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal for all the marbles



Twenty3

They don't come much bigger than this in a title clash. Manchester City might be five points behind Arsenal coming into the match, but with two fewer games played, anything other than an Arsenal win makes Pep Guardiola's team the prohibitive favorite to take the crown at the end of the season. It's a weird position for Arsenal to be in. Before the season, the Gunners were not favored for the title, they weren't even underdogs for the title. Heck, they weren't even favorites to crack the top four. They were coming off a fifth-place finish, albeit one that had them going in the right direction.

And yet, despite all that, Arsenal have been so good this season and have sat atop the table for so long, that it does feel like a disappointment that this game has become a must-win moment for them. They enter the match off the back of three straight draws. The first of those results, a 2-2 affair against Liverpool at Anfield, is understandable, but the next two, 2-2 away to West Ham after having a two-goal lead and 3-3 at home to bottom-dwelling Southampton, are unforgivable. That's the paradox of Arsenal, they are both way ahead of schedule and also on the verge of squandering a rare chance to win the title.

And those chances are rare, because, as you may have noticed, nobody is out here debating what this means for Manchester City. Manchester City are the team that's always supposed to win. There's no worrying about schedules or timelines, or when their best players will be peaking or planning a rebuild. When you have the resources they do, and have spent those resources as well as they have, you just have the expectation of winning every year. And it's the very existence of a club like City that makes the possibility of Arsenal blowing it so painful. Surprising as this opportunity may be for Arsenal, there's simply no guarantee it will come again over the coming years, even if this squad continues to build on its accomplishments.

The possibility of an Arsenal loss in this match would be a lot easier for the club to swallow if there wasn't always going to be a Manchester City cloud hanging over their bright future. Arsenal look like a squad that will be better in the future than they are now. That doesn't mean this wasn't their best chance to win a title threatening to slip through their fingers. Or, they could just go out and win.

Make sure you check out the midfield links for all of our coverage of the match.

Coppa Italia semifinal action returns

Twenty3

It's leg two of the Coppa Italia's semifinal this week, and we've been blessed with the matchup of two giants on one side of the bracket between Inter Milan and Juventus. The big news is that Romelu Lukaku is available to play after the Italian soccer powers that be eventually came to their senses and overturned a suspension he received for shushing the crowd that had been racially abusing him after scoring a late game-tying penalty in Turin. Now, back at home, the question is, can the Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez pairing that Inter have tried to reunite this season finally take off? Francesco Porzio breaks it down.

Porzio: "This year Inter wanted to reunite the Lukaku-Lautaro duo that brought the last Scudetto under Antonio Conte in 2021, but due to the injuries of the Belgian striker, the duo barely played together so far. However, the recent performances clearly saw an improvement that can create some hope in finishing the season with the title."



And now let's get to some links:

