📺 Soccer across Paramount+

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, April 28

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lecce vs. Udinese, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Spezia vs. Monza, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United, 2:15 p.m. on Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: Newell's Old Boys vs. Argentinos Juniors, 6 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

Saturday, April 29

🇮🇹 Serie A: Roma vs. Milan, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ AFC Champions League: Al Hillal vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇧🇷 Brasileirao Serie A: Fortaleza vs. Fluminese, 3:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇧🇷 Brasileirao Serie A: Palmeiras vs. Corinthians, 5:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. Angel City 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

Sunday, April 30

🇮🇹 Serie A: Inter vs. Lazio, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs. Salernitana, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Bologna vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇧🇷 Brasileirao Serie A: Internacional vs. Golas, 5:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 6 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

📺 Elsewhere...

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, April 28

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Bochum vs. Dortmund, 2:30 pm. ➡️ ESPN+

Saturday, April 29

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 9:30 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Brighton vs. Wolves, 10 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇪🇸 La Liga: Barcelona vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

🇺🇸 MLS: New England vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Sunday, April 30

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lorient, 11:05 a.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇺🇸 MLS: Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas, 9 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV/FS1

⚽ The Forward Line



Where should Harry Kane go next?

Getty Images

Even with a 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester United on Thursday, it looks like Tottenham will be missing out on the Champions League. They are six points back of United with two more games played, which leaves them more in danger of slipping out of Europa League contention than of climbing into the Champions League spots.

Missing out of the top four comes with certain financial ramifications, though the difference in revenue might not be as keenly felt as it would in other of the top leagues, but with Spurs missing out on both Champions League revenue and Champions League matches, it's becoming more and more difficult to envision Harry Kane staying with Spurs past this summer. Sure, there is something to be said for being a one-man club, loving the badge and pledging your career to it. He's their all-time top scorer and one of the best strikes of the last decade. But he has the same amount of trophies as you and I combined. That's right, he's won zero. Mr. Kane, the English superstar striker often linked with a move away, has stayed at the club and since 2009 when he made his debut, he's got zero titles.

He'll be 30 this summer, and while so many players play their entire careers and never win anything, this is a guy who has to be itching for one. Had he won Euro 2020 with England instead of losing in the final to Italy on penalty kicks, I could see a scenario where having achieved international glory could make staying at Tottenham an easier decision, but without that, it's finally time to go.

Holding on to him, however, is just one of Tottenham's problems for the offseason as James Benge writes.

Benge: "Given the circumstances that Tottenham find themselves in, a point gained at home to Manchester United hardly seems a salve. Chairman Daniel Levy would appear to be persona non grata at the stadium that was supposed to be his defining contribution to Spurs' history. European football of any kind is in the balance, as is the future of Harry Kane. Who would even manage him if he stayed is up in the air, as is what sort of structure any new head coach would fit into."

On Morning Footy this morning (remember you can catch the show only on CBS Sports Golazo Network Monday-Friday at 7 a.m.) Jimmy Conrad also declared Spurs dead and talked about the many many holes this team has left to fill.

Conrad: "As much as I was pleased to Spurs respond in that 45 minutes [to come back from 2-0 down against United] and probably show more spirit in those 45 minutes than they have in the previous months there are some legitimate holes that they need to figure out and fill that they're not....Now it's more about getting into Europa League and maybe the Conference League."

So that leads to...where will he go? The Real Madrid rumors, which have popped up in the past, don't add up anymore with Karim Benzema still killing it, but if he stays at Spurs another year, maybe. Barca are set for a little bit as well after buying Robert Lewandowski last summer, but if the move is this summer, here are the three that makes the most sense.

3. Bayern Munich: The team has been linked to Kane over the last couple of years. They've publicly said they're going to be in the market for a striker, after letting Lewandowski leave last summer. And now, with Thomas Tuchel in charge they have a manager that likes to have the kind of striker who can act as both a striker and passing focal point that which is how Kane thrives. Plus, despite the fact they currently trail Dortmund as the Bundesliga hits its homestretch, there aren't many top teams in the world more likely to win a trophy in a given season than Bayern.

2. Newcastle: They look set to be in the Champions League, they have money than pretty much anybody else, and Kane is much better than Callum Wilson and considerably better, for now at least, than Alexander Isak. Giving the latter more minutes to improve his progression makes all the sense in the world, but never say never. They've showed the willingness to spend that PIF money, and while boosting the midfield needs to be a priority, offering Champions League is always a temptation, especially if they continue to rise and can at some point soon become Premier League contenders.

1. Manchester United: The most logical choice by far, and by goly, I hope this happens. You get Bruno Fernandes behind him and then Marcus Rashford and Antony on either flank, and that could be a trio to rival any team in England not named Manchester City. While Rashford is having a heck of a campaign, his familiarity with Kane from the England national team would likely ease the transition. If a long-rumored sale goes through, new ownership, will want to spend and bring more excitement to a club that has fallen from the highest of heights, and Kane could be the guy to help them establish their attack.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Napoli Serie A title may bring scenes like we've never seen

Getty Images

Unless you've had the good fortune to travel to soccer-crazed countries, it's really hard to put into words how important the sport is. For many, it's religion, a lifestyle, everything. That's no different in Italy, one of the most storied soccer countries in history, and it's no different, specifically, in the city of Naples. Their club, Napoli, are expected to win the Serie A title in the coming days. It may actually happen as early as this Sunday, but chances are that by next week, they will take home the coveted Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

The last time they won it, they had the world's greatest player on their team in Diego Armando Maradona. This time, it's been all about reloading and not rebuilding.

The players this club lost in the offseason, club legends Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne, resulted in low expectations. Qualifying for Champions League seemed unlikely, let alone running away with the league crown. But fast forward to the end of April and here we are, with a quarterfinal Champions League run to boot, having been eliminated by AC Milan earlier this month. Be it Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's emergence of Victor Osimhen's continued improvement, they've been nearly unstoppable domestically.

But with clever signings, emerging superstars and more, Luciano Spalleti's team have surpassed all expectations, and there's about to be a party to the 10th degree in the Campania-based city. I'm not sure everybody is prepared.

Not only are there shrines to the club scattered throughout the historic, picturesque streets, banners handing across rooftops that pledge their love for this blue-collar club, but there are even people making mock graves for a coffin adorning the scarves of teams such as Inter, Juventus and AC Milan.

Getty Images

If this is the start, I can only imagine what's to come.

