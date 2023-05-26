This weekend marks the beginning of a wave of campaign closers with both the Premier League and the Bundesliga over come Sunday. Manchester United confirmed their UEFA Champions League spot ahead of the final round of games while Borussia Dortmund could seal their first title in 11 years and Paris Saint-Germain could register their 11th French title. We've got all that and more to come over the weekend. I am Jonathan Johnson with the Golazo Starting XI newsletter to prepare you for a pivotal next few days.

⚽ The Forward Line

Massive matches across Europe as season winds down

No doubt about it, this weekend is shaping up to be massive across all of the major European leagues. You could easily settle in for the long haul from Saturday through Sunday to be entertained by title race climaxes, relegation drama and continental qualification success.

Saturday

Bundesliga title race

The Bundesliga gets you rolling with that from 9:30 a.m. ET with Borussia Dortmund at home to Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich away at FC Koln -- a BVB win confirms their first title since 2012 while the defending champions need to win in Cologne and hope for a miracle. If that was not enough Schalke 04 need to win away at RB Leipzig to avoid relegation.

Serie A race for European places

From there, you can check out Jose Mourinho's Roma up against Fiorentina in a preview of two of UEFA's three European finals which all feature an Italian team apiece. Europa Conference League finalists Fiorentina meet the Portuguese's Europa League hopefuls from midday on Saturday with the Giallorossi needing to guarantee a continental spot in case they lose out to UEL specialists Sevilla and Viola looking to bounce back from Coppa Italia heartache against Champions League finalists Inter.

A Ligue 1 title for PSG?

At 3 p.m. ET, take in PSG's latest efforts to confirm their 11th Ligue 1 title which would be an historic tally and what is expected to be Lionel Messi's final away day with the French champions. A draw or better in Strasbourg will see Kylian Mbappe and his teammates celebrating regardless of what RC Lens manage to do. Only a PSG defeat and a Lens win could keep this title race going until the final day.

Sunday

Premier League relegation battle

We have the final round of Premier League games from 11:30 a.m. ET with Aston Villa fighting for the final UEFA competition spot and Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City all battling against the drop. Unai Emery's Villans face already qualified Brighton and Hove Albion while the Toffees' home clash with Bournemouth is the decisive one at the bottom as a home win will seal Leeds and Leicester's fates.

Atleti chase second place in Spain

Atletico Madrid against Real Sociedad at 1 p.m. ET is a tasty fixture in terms of La Liga's second spot as Diego Simeone's men can still overhaul Real to finish behind Barcelona. Sociedad need just a point to guarantee a top four finish and can still finish third depending on results in this penultimate round of games.

Juventus vs. AC Milan

Then at 2:45 p.m. ET brings us to arguably the biggest domestic league clash remaining in Europe this season with Juventus up against Milan. Juve's latest points deduction could see them fail to reach Europe for next campaign while Milan themselves are on a bit of a slide which they need to address before it is too late. Neither team can lose this one and Italy is guaranteed to push at least one big name out of Europe unless Roma drop out in the league but make it through in the Europa League final next week.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Tottenham remain managerless and directionless

Tottenham Hotspur's miserable end to the season continues with a final day trip to relegation threatened Leeds, while Spurs hold out faint hope that they can still sneak a Europa Conference League berth ahead of Villa. Making matters worse for the London club is the fact that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot became the latest name to turn them down in their search for a new manager. The Dutch tactician confirmed that he is out of the running for any job away from Rotterdam at present which is the latest in a growing line of setback for the ailing Premier League club.

"I have been hearing a lot of rumors going around about other clubs' interest in me," said Slot of the speculation earlier this week. "Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year. There is not -- and there has not been -- transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

Make no mistake, Tottenham are a club in crisis and have been for months. Spurs are unlikely to play in Europe next season, talisman Harry Kane may well leave this summer, and if not he could leave next summer for free when his contract expires, and high-profile managerial candidates appear to be increasingly wary of a club with no real project or direction. As James Benge points out, it all feels very familiar for Tottenham supporters who experienced similar just two years ago.

Benge: "Repressing memories of the disastrous summer of 2021 coaching hunt are becoming harder by the day. We are now on the 60th day since Conte's departure, a period which has seen Cristian Stellini come and go as the interim head coach, Ryan Mason struggle to right the ship and Spurs potentially drop out of the European places entirely. In that time they have been heavily linked with Julian Nagelsmann only for the club to rule out talks with the former Bayern Munich boss. Supporters hoped to see Mauricio Pochettino return and with him the glory days of 2014-19. The Argentine is instead set to take charge of their great rivals Chelsea. If this is really to match the chaos of two years ago, there will need to be a few more false dawns akin to new head of football Fabio Paratici pulling the plug on Paulo Fonseca only to see his choice of Gennaro Gattuso shot down by supporters. We're not too far away from that farce though."

