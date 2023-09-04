Happy Labor Day! It was a busy weekend of action. We had standout performances from stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, plus an emerging feud in Manchester, with plenty of headlines to keep us occupied until the international break gets into full swing a few days from now. I'm Pardeep Cattry, and here's the latest from around the soccer world.

⚽ The Forward Line

Manchester United's woeful start

Getty Images

Manchester United's up-and-down start to the season hit another low on Sunday when the team lost 3-1 at Arsenal despite taking the lead in the 27th minute. United can take some positives out of the game, namely that Marcus Rashford scored his first goal of the season and that new striker Rasmus Hojlund was able to make his debut. The result, though, accentuates United's less-than-ideal start to the season -- they have just two wins out of four and have looked unimpressive at times, even in the matches they've won. That inconsistency was present in the performance against Arsenal, as James Benge describes it:

Benge: "Undeniably, they had their moments and they remain as devastating a force in transition as they have been throughout recent years. … Still, this was a team with precious few ideas on how to advance themselves into Arsenal territory. The visitors might have had 45 percent possession -- and indeed more of the ball in the first half -- but too much of it was in areas where they were the ones in danger, hunted by Martin Odegaard's pack of pressing Arsenal attackers. When the dangerous Gabriel Martinelli alone has just one fewer touch in your third of the pitch than your entire front four have in Arsenal's, the field is tilting against you."

To make matters worse, manager Erik ten Hag and winger Jadon Sancho engaged in a war of words after the player was left out of the matchday squad. Ten Hag said post-match that Sancho did not earn a spot based on his performances in training: "On his performance in training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United, you can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

Sancho, though, issued a statement on social media saying he has been scapegoated by the United manager: "Please don't believe everything you read. I will not allow people saying things that is [sic] completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Time will tell if tensions cool off during the international break or if this issue will linger as United's season continues.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Messi assists twice in Miami win

Lionel Messi delivered the goods once again on Sunday, notching two assists in Inter Miami's 3-1 win at LAFC in front of a crowd that included royalty and Oscar winners. It was good news for Miami's playoff hopes, who sit eight points out of a playoff spot with nine games to go. The win continues a dream-like start to the Messi era for Miami, which has also seen a handful of other players like Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez put in strong performances. It feels like everything's going right for Miami, which forces the question: Can they keep this up if the personnel changes?

That's a question the team will have to answer this weekend when they play Sporting Kansas City in another must-win match. Messi will be competing in World Cup qualifiers for Argentina, but he will not be the only one of his club teammates on international duty, as Chuck Booth notes:

Booth: "Serhiy Kryvtsov has already been called up by Ukraine, Messi, Robert Taylor, and Josef Martinez will also be with their nations. Even Drake Callender and Benjamin Creamashi have been called up to the United States men's national team, Miami will have holes in the roster which [head coach Tata] Martino will need to work around. New signings Diego Gomez, Tomas Aviles and Facundo Farias will make that easier to do but everyone will need to contribute to weather the storm."

Miami will most likely see a repeat of the problem during the next international break a month from now, but will likely be without some of their best players for two matches. The team may need more than just Messi to lift them out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and this week will provide a clue as to whether or not they have the squad to pull it off.

Now for some more headlines to start off your week.

💰 The Back Line

