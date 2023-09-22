Congratulations, you made it to Friday! This weekend is an absolutely loaded slate with top clashes across Europe and beyond with a number of soccer's fiercest rivalries playing out. I am Jonathan Johnson with your latest prescription for all of your soccer needs.

⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 Rapinoe's USWNT farewell

This week is a big week in women's international soccer with the departures of both Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe from the USWNT scene after years of service. It was Ertz's turn to sign off with the Stars and Stripes on Thursday with a 3-0 win over South Africa in Cincinnati, the final result for the two-time World Cup winner and Olympic medallist. The 31-year-old is an NWSL legend given her career spent exclusively in the U.S. club scene, starting with Chicago Red Stars and then Angel City FC. Sandra Herrera looked back at the exceptional career Ertz had.

Herrera: "Her reputation as a fierce competitor might be missed the most. Throughout her career, and in the lead-up to her farewell game, her teammates have credited her as someone whose play elevated the performance of those around her. A player who often demanded more on the pitch, others made sure to rise to her level. But there are those who also have made note of her humility over the course of her career. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore was able to coach Ertz as she returned to play earlier this year. A moment she didn't think would come with Ertz's extended absence, but now can say she coached her in her final game."

Next up for the USWNT will be South Africa again on Sunday for Rapinoe's final game which is expected to be more of a show given the 38-year-old's legendary reputation. One of the greatest to ever play the game for the U.S. will depart with two World Cup titles, an Olympic gold medal, three NWSL shields and also a D1 Feminine title to her name from a storied career both domestically and abroad. Rapinoe also boasts the Presidential Medal of Freedom as part of the legacy that she will leave away from the field once she leaves the scene at Soldier Field in Chicago. And while we won't spoil the number one, here's Herrera remembering the cross heard round the world at the 2011 World Cup.

Herrera: "Before the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles, the 2011 squad got the USWNT back to a World Cup final for the first time since 1999. The two cycles previous cycles the U.S. settled for third-place matches, and the pressure was mounting for a program on the hunt for another title. First, the team had to get through Brazil in the quarterfinal, and as the team was trailing 2-1 in the second overtime, Rapinoe delivered the cross heard across social media.



"Her long ball into the box connected with Abby Wambach for an equalizer and the team advanced on penalties. The moment was one of the most viral in the social media era and was a launch pad for the team's popularity in a new generation."

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🔥 Rivalry weekend

This weekend sees a mega slate of derbies and grudge games with the North London Derby taking center stage on Sunday when Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur. Things kick-off on Friday with AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice as USMNT star Folarin Balogun gets the sample the Derby de la Cote d'Azur for the first time, but Sunday has the bulk of the action with no fewer than five blockbuster European matchups from Ajax vs. Feyenoord in De Klassieker to El Derbi Madrileno between Atletico Madrid and bitter rivals Real.

Adding to a grandstand Sunday of action alongside Le Classique featuring Paris Saint-Germain as well as Anderlecht vs. Club Brugge in the Topper will be Lionel Messi's Inter Miami going to neighbors Orlando SC in Major League Soccer. The legendary Argentine will not feature after picking up an injury earlier in the week but Tata Martino's men will continue their push for a playoff berth which was boosted by a 4-0 midweek win over Toronto.

Martino on Messi and also Jordi Alba after the Toronto victory: "They trained normally and we felt like they were ready to play. I don't believe it's anything new or anything worse than what they have. It's fatigue. I don't think it's a muscular injury. I know we have a final to play but they won't go near the pitch if they can't play."

🔗 Top Stories

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England's players and FA have reach an agreement on Women's World Cup bonuses after the Lionesses' dramatic final run.

🏆 Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp learned the pitfalls of Europa League life despite coming back to beat LASK on Thursday.

🔥 Our guide to this jam-packed weekend of derbies, rivalries and grudge games across the European soccer scene.

🇪🇺 Manchester United's Andre Onana took the blame for the Champions League loss to Bayern Munich and said: 'We lost this game because of me.'

🛑 Erik ten Hag now cannot afford a fifth defeat of the season against Burnley in the Premier League this weekend with pressure growing on the Dutch tactician after a poor start to the season continued in Munich.

🧤 David Raya's Arsenal career is off to an ideal start as Mikel Arteta's goalkeeping depth has given the Gunners greater options for the role.

🇪🇺 Bayer Leverkusen shone while Brighton and Hove Albion stumbled and Liverpool fought back to win in the Europa League on Thursday.

🇩🇪 Julian Nagelsmann has been appointed as Germany's new head coach and will lead the hosts for Euro 2024 next summer.

💰 The Back Line

