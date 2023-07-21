Hey there! Between the USWNT's Women's World Cup opener, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut, and NWSL Challenge Cup action, the soccer calendar is jam-packed tonight. The summer of soccer isn't slowing down, and neither is the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. To ensure you stay up to date as the World Cup unfolds, starting today this newsletter will be in your inbox every day until the final whistle blows. In the meantime, I'm Pardeep Cattry and these are today's headlines.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, July 21

🇺🇸🇲🇽 Leagues Cup: Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul, 8 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV+

🌍 Women's World Cup: USWNT vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. ➡️ Fox

🇺🇸 NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, July 22

🌍 Women's World Cup: Zambia vs. Japan 3 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

🌍 Women's World Cup: England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ➡️ Fox

🌍 Women's World Cup: Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. ➡️ Fox

⚽ The Forward Line

USWNT begin quest for three-peat

Getty

The U.S. women's national team is just hours away from playing Vietnam in its first match of the World Cup, and all eyes will be on Vlatko Andonovski's starting lineup. The USWNT's group stage foes pose varying levels of difficulty, which means Andonvoski is expected to rotate through his options for the initial phase of the World Cup.

Projected lineup: Naeher; Dunn, Girma, Cook, Fox; Horan, Ertz, Sanchez; Smith, Morgan, Rodman

Sandra Herrera predicted that Andonvoski will chiefly stick to the team who started in the team's World Cup warmup against Wales, though there are a few key changes here. Trinity Rodman will be rewarded for her two goals against Wales with a start against Vietnam, and that Julie Ertz will earn a long-awaited start since the Tokyo Olympics.

Herrera: "Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle are medically cleared and no doubt considered ideal starters for Vlatko Andonovski, so it's time to put action to his words when he said if the send-off match against Wales was a World Cup game, Ertz would've started."

Forward Lynn Williams, who's also in contention to start thanks to a strong run of form in the NWSL, said the team is focusing on its strengths as it prepares for the tactical battle against Vietnam. The USWNT is prioritizing their ability to adapt as the level of all of their opponents continues to rise.

Williams: "I think that they're going to play a different style than we are probably used to," she said. "It's just our ability to adapt. Obviously, every single opponent that we play, we scout them and then half the time, it's not what we scouted so just trusting each other and being able to adapt on the fly and trust that somebody behind you is seeing something and talking that through."

Elsewhere at the Women's World Cup

The co-hosts started off their tournaments in winning ways on Thursday, with both New Zealand and Australia recording 1-0 wins. New Zealand opened up with a surprise victory over Norway, thanks to a stunning team goal scored by Hannah Wilkinson, and collected their first ever Women's World Cup win in the process. Australia, meanwhile, beat an impressive Ireland team with a penalty scored by Steph Catley but played without star Sam Kerr, who will miss the Matildas' first two games with a calf injury. Elsewhere it was business as usual with favorites Switzerland and Spain picking up comfortable victories over the Philippines and Costa Rica, 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

Play resumes when the USWNT face Vietnam in Auckland, and a few more matches are in store over the next 24 hours. Japan, who will duke it out for top spot in Group C with Spain, will face Zambia but it may not be an easy task -- Zambia beat Germany 3-2 in a World Cup warmup and is considered a dark horse to advance out of the group. England and Denmark, meanwhile, will begin to compete for top honors in Group D by playing Haiti and China, respectively. Both sides have plenty to prove -- England aims to follow up last year's Women's Euro triumph with a World Cup title, and Denmark will want to their first World Cup since 2007 count.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Messi's debut in Miami finally arrives

While the USWNT are kicking off in New Zealand, another monumental moment for soccer in America will finally arrive closer to home. It's Lionel Messi time in Miami with the superstar set to make his debut in the side's Leagues Cup match against Mexico side Cruz Azul Friday night. Though, as Chuck Booth notes, there's considerably more to evaluating the success of Messi's time in America than wins and losses.

Booth: "It was a long game to recruit Messi to the league over lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, and it'll be an even longer one to make this move successful. At the moment, the right steps are being put in place, but only time will tell how things go. If Miami continue losing games after Messi joins, that's where we'll begin to find out the true staying power of the move. Messi could become an ambassador to truly launch MLS forward to its ultimate goal of being considered one of the best leagues in the world."

