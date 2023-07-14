Happy Friday! Though the U.S. men's national team was knocked out of the Gold Cup on Wednesday after a penalty shootout loss to Panama, a busy summer for American soccer fans is only just starting. The Women's World Cup is right around the corner, as is the U.S. women's national team's opener against Vietnam a week from today, while Lionel Messi and Christian Pulisic make headlines at home and abroad. I'm Pardeep Cattry, and here's your prep for the weekend courtesy of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe now to ensure you receive updates three times a week.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, July 14

🇲🇽 Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul, 11 p.m. ➡️ TUDN

Saturday, July 15

🇦🇷 Argentina: River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 MLS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m ➡️ FS1, Apple TV+

Sunday, July 16

🇧🇷 Brazil: Fluminense vs. Flamengo, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇧🇷 Brazil: Internacional vs. Palmeiras 5:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌍 Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Panama, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Fox, TUDN

⚽ The Forward Line

Keys to Christian Pulisic excelling at AC Milan

Now that Christian Pulisic is finally an AC Milan player, the focus can now shift to where the USMNT standout fits into his new team. Pulisic played just 821 Premier League minutes during the last season of his four year spell with Chelsea, and no doubt made the move to Italy with eyes on a regular starting spot. Milan manager Stefano Pioli may switch from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 for next season per our Francesco Porzio, which opens up room for Pulisic in the lineup.

Porzio: "Waiting to know who will arrive to cover these gaps (another midfielder, a winger and a striker for sure), it's clear that Pulisic can play in different positions with AC Milan. His natural role of left winger, however, is currently taken by the best player on the roster, Rafael Leao. Pulisic can also play as a right attacking winger or if needed as a number ten."

Meanwhile on CBS Sports Golazo Network, Marco Messina told Box to Box yesterday that he feels Pulisic will find himself in Milan's lineup "right away," in part because the winger said he joined the club because he felt "wanted" and considering Pioli's other options.

Messina: "We already spoke about the signing and said why he will be perfect because Milan have been missing that quality in attack, whether it's on the right wing or whether it's in the attacking midfield position, but now it's finally official and Milan fans are excited."

With this move billed as a reboot for Pulisic's club career, USMNT fans will be hoping he settles into life in Italy quickly and smoothly. Regular minutes in both Serie A and the Champions League will be crucial if the player wants to call his first season in Milan a success, as will performances that resemble Pulisic's stellar display during last month's Nations League games. Now, if he could only learn to speak Italian.

Also, don't miss Morning Footy breaking down the expectations for Pulisic at AC Milan.

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Lionel Messi's arrival in Miami is causing quite the stir

Lionel Messi is officially in Miami, and so is Messi Mania. From his arrival at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Tuesday to one of his first meals at Prima Pasta, to the now famous images of him shopping for groceries, the people of South Florida are excitedly greeting the World Cup winner. Chuck Booth wrote that Miami residents will earn another opportunity to shower the World Cup winner with appreciation on Sunday at an event Inter Miami is calling The Unveil.

Booth: "Tickets for that unveiling will be free to season ticket members with a select few also being sold separately. … It remains to be seen if deals for [Sergio] Busquets and [Jordi[ Alba will be officially complete to unveil them as well but all of Miami is getting ready with murals of Messi popping up around the city."

The event is expected to start at 8 p.m. ET per The Athletic, which is at the same time as Sunday's Gold Cup final between Mexico and Jamaica. The unveiling could be broadcast at halftime of the match, and the organizers may spare no expense: Bad Bunny and Shakira are reportedly in the mix to perform at the spectacle. Morning Footy took a look at who would perform at their dream unveiling.

Sunday's unveiling would only be the start of a big week for Messi, Miami, and MLS. He's expected to play his first game in a Miami jersey five days later, when the team faces Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup encounter.

Now for the rest of today's links:

🔗 Dele Alli opened up about childhood trauma, substance abuse, and mental health in a powerful interview with Gary Neville.

🔗 James Benge examined where Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber might slot into Arsenal's lineup.

🔗 Jonathan Johnson on rumored Chelsea target Rayan Cherki, and why the young Lyon player might not be an instant fit at the English club.

🔗 Weston McKennie isn't in Juventus' plans for next season, opening the door for a move out of Italy.

🔗 According to FIFPRO, many women's teams have simply not played enough matches in the leadup to the World Cup.

🔗 Morning Footy recapped a disappointing Gold Cup semifinal exit from the USMNT.

🔗 Talk about a sendoff! Australia beat France 1-0 in front of 50,000 people in their final World Cup warmup.

🔗 As all eyes turn to the World Cup, the NWSL keeps marching on, and we've got Sandra Herrera's power rankings.

🔗 Attacking Third is getting a CBS Sports Golazo Network glow up!

🔗 Speaking of Attacking Third, Susannah Collins discussed the continuing fight for equal pay as the Women's World Cup nears.

🔗 Morning Footy also decided which players are the best No. 7's of all time.

🔗 In Soccer We Trust: The podcast broke down what we learned from the USMNT's Gold Cup exit.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and all times U.S./Eastern. SportsLine has you covered with all the info you need.