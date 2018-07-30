Neymar admits he 'exaggerated' fouls during World Cup via sponsored video: 'Sometimes I do overreact'

During the World Cup, Brazil's Neymar was mercilessly mocked for his flopping on the pitch. Since the World Cup concluded in mid-July, Neymar has been having some fun with that criticism, sharing a video of himself participating in the so-called "Neymar Challenge," but in an ad published on Sunday, he implored fans to understand and be patient as he continues to grow -- while admitting that he does exaggerate calls.

This subject is a touchy one -- soccer players are notorious for "selling" calls after all. But Neymar's video -- sponsored by a razor company -- goes far beyond a simple admission of flopping.

"You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch," he said. "When I leave without giving interviews, it is not because I only want the victory laurels," Neymar said. "It is because I still haven't learned to disappoint you. When I look impolite, it is not because I am a spoiled kid. It is because I have not learned how to be frustrated."

After comparing his soccer style to that of a boy that he fights to keep alive, Neymar added: "You may think I fall too much, but the truth is I did not fall. I fell apart. That hurts more than any step on an operated ankle."

Finally, Neymar asked fans for their support as he continues along.

"I took long to accept your criticism. I took long to look at myself in the mirror and become a new man," he said. "I fell, but only who falls can pick himself up. You can keep casting stones -- or throw these stones away and help me stand. When I stand, all of Brazil stands with me."

Neymar is one of the more divisive players in soccer. The real dispute people have about Ronaldo and Messi is which is the best one playing right now. The message is in-line with what Neymar said after the World Cup, when he said: "People were faster to criticize the one being fouled than the one doing the fouling ... The criticism of me was exaggerated, but I am a big boy, I am used to dealing with this kind of thing."

Neymar explains the 'diving' antics pic.twitter.com/qCPkoBkMVM — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 21, 2018

He had a solid World Cup, burying two goals, but Brazil ultimately disappointed with a quarterfinal elimination at the hands of Belgium.

You've got to hand it to Neymar -- he knows how to market himself. He took criticism and made a commercial out of it -- that takes some hustle. For the time being, however, Neymar must focus on Paris Saint-Germain, as the team looks for its second consecutive Ligue 1 title and its sixth in seven years.