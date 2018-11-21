Neymar and Kylian Mbappe injuries: Latest on the PSG stars ahead of Liverpool showdown

Clubs probably don't like international break all that much, though it provides time for some rest for certain players, especially injured ones. But the bad of the break can outweigh the good, and club teams have reasons to worry when their players leave to play for their countries. We've seen it in the past where a player goes to represent their country, picks up an injury and misses significant time. It's happened to David Silva and Sergio Aguero of Manchester City, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and more, and it can potentially derail a team's campaign.

And that may be what Paris Saint-Germain is facing after what happened on Tuesday. The team's two most talented players, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both picked up injuries while representing their countries.

Mbappe suffers shoulder injury

Taking on Uruguay in a friendly, also a rematch of the World Cup quarterfinal, Mbappe was taken down by Martin Campana and landed uncomfortably on his shoulder. He was in quite a bit of pain: Take a look:

PSG announced on Wednesday that the injury is just a bruised right shoulder. It remains to be seen how long he will be out, but there is that huge Liverpool match looming next week. If PSG loses that one, it could be done in the Champions League.

Neymar injures his adductor

Neymar, meanwhile, pulled up after a shot in Brazil's friendly against Cameroon. After trying a curling effort, he appeared to hurt his groin and signaled to the Brazil bench less than 10 minutes into the game.

Injury fears for Neymar after the Brazil star forced off after just six minutes against Cameroon pic.twitter.com/AQsreUSvRJ — Isaac Darko (@Iyke_Darko) November 20, 2018

According to PSG, his injury is a right adductor strain. The club says both players will undergo a 48-hour period of treatment before further evaluation.

But being out even a week would see them miss the game with Liverpool. In Group C, Liverpool is first with six points, and Napoli is second with six and a worse goal differential. PSG is in third with five. If PSG loses to Liverpool and Napoli beats Red Star Belgrade, the Parisian club will be eliminated from the competition.

It was always going to be tough for Liverpool to go to PSG and win next week, but their chances will be greatly boosted in Neymar and Mbappe can't suit up.

