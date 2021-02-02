Paris Saint-German and Neymar are close to signing a contract extension that will keep the Brazil international at Parc des Princes until 2026 with small details being finalized before possible officialization later this week, sources have told CBS Sports.

The former Barcelona man cost the Ligue 1 giants $267 million back in 2017 and initially signed a deal until 2022 that is now set to be extended long-term as Les Parisiens target going one better than last summer's UEFA Champions League final under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Neymar, who turns 29 this week, has recently been talking up the possibility of staying in the French capital beyond next summer and recently kissed the PSG badge after their Trophee des Champions win -- Pochettino's first title -- and the Argentine also expressed his "confidence" over a new deal.

"I am happy today, truly happy," the iconic No. 10 told TF1 over the weekend. "Things have changed a lot. I cannot exactly explain why. Today, I feel good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier. I want to stay with PSG."

CBS Sports sources understand that Neymar will not be subject a major increase or decrease in his current basic wage, but his proposed new contract will be more heavily incentive-based with lucrative performance-related bonuses like Champions League or Ligue 1 success and goals scored.

Neymar, who already hit the headlines this week after an exchange over social media with Borussia Dortmund, still dreams of a summer reunion with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi with PSG sporting director Leonardo having admitted that the club would consider a move for the legendary Argentine if he decides to leave Camp Nou this summer.

There is also the question of Kylian Mbappe's future with the France international's contract situation of equal importance to Neymar's, as chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted after PSG booked their place in the Champions League knockout phase.