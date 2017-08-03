Neymar breaks silence, explains why he chose PSG over Barcelona on Instagram

Neymar shared an emotional farewell video, in which he admits he went against his father's advice

The soccer soap opera of the summer reached a conclusion on Thursday, when Barcelona officially terminated Neymar's contract after the club received a lump sum of â¬222 million for his release clause. Hours later, Paris Saint-Germain announced the mega signing of Neymar

Neymar becomes the most expensive transfer ever, more than doubling what Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba. There are also reports circulating that the Brazilian attacker could make his debut as early as Saturday against Amiens in the opening game of the Ligue 1 season. But before stepping on the field, PSG's new No. 10 finally broke his month-long silence and shared an emotional farewell video message to his Barcelona companions on Instagram.

La vida de un deportista se mueve por desafíos. Algunos son impuestos, otros son fruto de nuestras decisiones. El Barcelona ha sido más que un desafío. Jugaba con aquellos cracks en el video juego. Llegué a Catalunya a los 21 años, lleno de desafíos. Recuerdo mis primeros días en el Club, compartiendo el vestuario con ídolos como Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets y otros con la expectativa de jugar en un Club que es “més que un club”. El @fcbarcelona es una nación que representa a Catalunya! Tuve el honor de actuar con el mayor atleta que he visto en mi vida y estoy seguro que no veré a otro mejor, @leomessi se convirtió en mi compañero, amigo dentro y fuera del terreno de juego. Orgulloso de jugar contigo. Formé un ataque con @leomessi y @luissuarez9 que ha quedado para la historia. He conquistado todo lo que un deportista puede conquistar. He vivido momentos inolvidables! Vivo en una ciudad que es más que una ciudad, es una patria. Amo Barcelona y Catalunya. Pero un deportista (YO) necesita desafíos. Y por segunda vez en mi vida le llevaré la contraria a mi papa. Papa, entiendo y respeto tu opinión, pero mi decisión está tomada, te pido que me apoyes como siempre lo has hecho. El @fcbarcelona y Catalunya estarán siempre en mi corazón pero necesito nuevos desafíos. He aceptado la propuesta del @psg para buscar nuevas conquistas y ayudar al Club a alcanzar los títulos que la afición espera. Me han presentado un plan de carrera osado y me veo preparado para este desafío. Agradezco el cariño de la afición blaugrana y todo lo que he aprendido con los deportistas con quien he compartido vestuario. Asimismo siento en mi corazón que ha llegado el momento de irme. El @psg será mi nueva casa durante los próximos años y trabajaré para hacer honor a la confianza que depositan en mi futbol. Cuento mucho con el apoyo de todos. Aficionados, de mis amigos, de los profesionales que me acompañan y de mi familia, que ha sufrido mucho con problemas que han ocurrido en este periodo de mi carrera y merecen paz. Es una decisión difícil, pero tomada con la madurez de mis 25 años. @fcbarcelona , gràcies per tot! @psg , J'arrive! Que Dios nos bendiga y nos proteja!

"I prepared a text here for today. The life of an athlete is made by challenges. Other are fruits of our own decisions to keep the light that illuminates our career, which is intense, but short.

Barcelona was much more than a challenge, it was the dream of a child who played with those stars through video games. I arrived in Catalonia when I was 21 years old, filled with challenges. I can still remember my first days in the club, sharing the changing room with idols like Messi, Valdes, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Pique, Busquets and many others waiting my turn to play in a club that's "Mes Que Un Club." @FCBarcelona is a nation that represents Catalunya! 

I had the honor of acting with the greatest athlete I've ever seen in my life and I'm sure I will never see another one like him while I'm alive. @LeoMessi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honor to play with you. I formed an trio with @LeoMessi and @LuisSuarez9 that made history. I conquered everything an athlete can conquer. I have lived unforgettable moments! I lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalonia. 

But an athlete (ME) needs challenges.

And for the second time in my life I will contradict my father's advice. 

Father, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is made, and I ask you to support me as you always have done. 

[Neymar Sr. cuts in: "So, go with God and be happy, OK son. But run! Love you. I'll be there by your side."]

@FCBarcelona and Catalonia will always be in my heart, but I need new challenges.

I have accepted @PSG's proposal to conquer new achievements and help the club win the titles that their fans expect. The presented me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge. 

I thank the wonderful Blaugrana fans and everything learned with the great athletes that I had the chance to share the dressing room.

Now I feel in my heart that the time has come to leave. @PSG will be my new home for the next few years and I will work to honor all of the trust they placed in my skills. I'm counting on the support of all of you who have been with me since 2009. Fans, friends, professionals who are with me and especially my family, who suffered a lot of problems that took place during this process of my career. Today, you deserve peace. 

It is a very difficult decision, but I made if with the maturity I accumulated throughout my 25 years. 

@FCBarcelona, gracies per tot! 

@PSG, J'arrive! 

May God bless and protect us!"

Neymar leaving a club as big as Barcelona can be viewed to some as a head-scratching move. He even admits in the message that he went against his father's advice. The 25-year-old is in the midst of his prime and playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Why would he want to leave? For starters, going to a young club like PSG will allow Neymar to be the face of the team and the primary scorer, which will increase his chances of one day winning FIFA's Player of the Year award. We broke down how this move takes Neymar away from Messi's shadows and helps build his empire. Nonetheless, it's a classy gesture by the young Brazilian, and it shows that there is no love lost between him and Barcelona.

