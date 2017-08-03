Neymar breaks silence, explains why he chose PSG over Barcelona on Instagram

The soccer soap opera of the summer reached a conclusion on Thursday, when Barcelona officially terminated Neymar's contract after the club received a lump sum of â¬222 million for his release clause. Hours later, Paris Saint-Germain announced the mega signing of Neymar.

Neymar becomes the most expensive transfer ever, more than doubling what Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba. There are also reports circulating that the Brazilian attacker could make his debut as early as Saturday against Amiens in the opening game of the Ligue 1 season. But before stepping on the field, PSG's new No. 10 finally broke his month-long silence and shared an emotional farewell video message to his Barcelona companions on Instagram.

"I prepared a text here for today. The life of an athlete is made by challenges. Other are fruits of our own decisions to keep the light that illuminates our career, which is intense, but short.

Barcelona was much more than a challenge, it was the dream of a child who played with those stars through video games. I arrived in Catalonia when I was 21 years old, filled with challenges. I can still remember my first days in the club, sharing the changing room with idols like Messi, Valdes, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Pique, Busquets and many others waiting my turn to play in a club that's "Mes Que Un Club." @FCBarcelona is a nation that represents Catalunya!

I had the honor of acting with the greatest athlete I've ever seen in my life and I'm sure I will never see another one like him while I'm alive. @LeoMessi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honor to play with you. I formed an trio with @LeoMessi and @LuisSuarez9 that made history. I conquered everything an athlete can conquer. I have lived unforgettable moments! I lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalonia.

But an athlete (ME) needs challenges.

And for the second time in my life I will contradict my father's advice.

Father, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is made, and I ask you to support me as you always have done.

[Neymar Sr. cuts in: "So, go with God and be happy, OK son. But run! Love you. I'll be there by your side."]

@FCBarcelona and Catalonia will always be in my heart, but I need new challenges.

I have accepted @PSG's proposal to conquer new achievements and help the club win the titles that their fans expect. The presented me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge.

I thank the wonderful Blaugrana fans and everything learned with the great athletes that I had the chance to share the dressing room.

Now I feel in my heart that the time has come to leave. @PSG will be my new home for the next few years and I will work to honor all of the trust they placed in my skills. I'm counting on the support of all of you who have been with me since 2009. Fans, friends, professionals who are with me and especially my family, who suffered a lot of problems that took place during this process of my career. Today, you deserve peace.

It is a very difficult decision, but I made if with the maturity I accumulated throughout my 25 years.

@FCBarcelona, gracies per tot!

@PSG, J'arrive!

May God bless and protect us!"