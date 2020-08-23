Watch Now: Champions League Final Highlights: PSG vs. Bayern Munich ( 5:06 )

The 2019-20 Champions League season finally concluded Sunday with Bayern Munich winning their sixth title thanks to a 1-0 victory over Pairs Saint-Germain in the final.

PSG did well in the match to initially sustain Bayern's high press, trying to counter when the opportunity arose, but finishing wasn't there for the French side.

Neymar, the Brazilian international and PSG superstar was unable to convert despite some good looks. The scoring woes for Neymar appeared throughout the Champions League restart, and he was also unable to find the back of the net against Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

During the final, Neymar manifested PSG's first real offensive opportunity after a good ball through from Mbappe, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was there with a split leg save on the attempt.

Neymar's effort proved to not be enough as the match went on, despite some good movement off the ball and charging against Bayern's back line.

Bayern would continue to execute their game plan during the second half, with PSG unable to counter, and the German side would eventually breakthrough at the hour mark thanks to a goal from Kingsley Coman. It would ultimately be the game winner, with PSG, Mbappe, Di Maria, or Neymar unable to equalize.

The Brazilian striker was struck with emotion at the narrow loss and was brought to tears at the final whistle.

Neymar has not won a Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old was a UCL winner at Barcelona, lifting the trophy alongside Lionel Messi in 2015.