Last year, Nike and Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar abruptly parted ways, and according to the Wall Street Journal, the split happened amid an investigation into allegations made by an employee that the Brazilian player sexually assaulted her.

The Wall Street Journal reviewed documents and spoke with "people familiar with the matter" when reporting the story. The incident itself happened in 2016 when an allegedly intoxicated Neymar tried to force the Nike employee to perform oral sex on him in a New York City hotel room, according to the report. The employee also alleges that he tried to block the door to prevent her from leaving the room, and chased her down the hotel hallway while undressed.

Neymar's camp vehemently denies these allegations, and notes that the split happened as a result of commercial reasons.

"Neymar Jr. will vigorously defend himself against these baseless attacks in case any claim is presented, which did not happen so far," a spokeswoman for the player told the WSJ.

The Nike employee filed her complaint in 2018, and an investigation began in 2019, per the report. The investigation continued through 2020, where Nike realized that Neymar was not going to cooperate with the investigation, thus resulting in him getting dropped, according to Nike's general counsel Hilary Krane.

"Nike ended its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee," Krane said.

Neymar signed with Puma a couple weeks after he was dropped from Nike. In 2019, Neymar was accused of raping a Brazilian model in a Paris hotel room. The player countered that the event was consensual, and even released screenshots of the conversations the two had, which included explicit photos of the woman. The case against Neymar was dropped, and Brazilian authorities then charged the woman with slander, extortion and procedural fraud, all of which were either dismissed, or later dropped on acquittal.