Neymar faces 50 percent wage cut at PSG due to coronavirus pandemic, report says
The superstar is currently back in Brazil where he claims to be self-isolating
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and other top players in France's Ligue 1 are facing massive salary cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN. The financial situation of most clubs has been greatly impacted by the spreading of COVID-19 which has seen teams lose money on ticket sales, merchandising and much more.
With teams looking for relief during such a unprecedented time as leagues are suspended, the country's National Union of Professional Football Players and the ministry of economy and finance agreed that they would recommend a temporary reduction of salaries to professional players and clubs, according to the report.
Players that earn between €10,000 and 20,000 euros a month would take a 20 percent cut, while those earning between €20,000 and €50,000 are cut 30 percent, according to ESPN. In addition to those ranges, from €50,000 to €100,000 the cut is 40 percent, and those like Neymar earning over €100,000 will see their salary potentially cut in half.
This news comes as other leagues have been extremely public about the impact the virus has had on the financial situation, with La Liga president Javier Tebas saying Spanish clubs could lose €1 billion in revenue if the 2019-20 season is not completed.
PSG is one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and purchased Neymar from Barcelona for €220 million in 2017, smashing the world-record transfer fee.
Neymar, 28, is currently back home in Brazil where he's come under fire for potentially breaking social distancing rules. He published photos of him around multiple friends but has denied breaking rules, stating that he's in quarantine with friends who traveled from France to Brazil with him.
Last month, Neymar scored a crucial goal in his team's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. That match was played behind closed doors, and it's the last match the club played before action was stopped.
