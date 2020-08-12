The first half of PSG's Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta was one that saw Brazilian superstar Neymar get into position to score numerous times, however he came up empty. Neymar had four total shots, and he put one on frame, but he missed three fantastic opportunities to get his team on the board, including one from right in front of goal in the opening minutes. He also had a wasted pass to Mauro Icardi for what looked set to be the opening goal. Here's a look at his first half and comments by our Jamie Carragher in our London studio:

"There's no doubt he's looked [like] the sharpest player on the pitch," Carragher said. "Look at the three center backs from Atalanta that play that man-marking system. I felt there would be huge chances.

"He has absolutely killed them outside the box ... Massively lacking inside the box. I think he's been fantastic to watch ... He's certainly got to deliver one or two goals."

It was certainly a half to forget. Now, Neymar did look sharp, got into great position and all, but it was the finishing that he still hasn't encountered. Atalanta led 1-0 at the break, putting PSG on upset alert ahead of a vital second half. You can watch the match on CBS All Access.

