Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is suffering from a stomach bug ahead of Le Classique against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

The Brazil international, who turned 29 on Friday, was unable to train on Saturday due to "gastroenteritis" per the French champions' official medical update.

"Neymar JR is unable to train this morning due to gastroenteritis," read the bulletin. "He will be evaluated in the coming hours."

Although CBS Sports sources indicated that Neymar is still likely to travel with his teammates on Sunday, there is no longer any guarantee that he will feature heavily in this grudge match.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted during his pre-match press conference that the coming hours will be key in determining how much time he will see against OM with Barcelona away in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg less than a fortnight away.

"Neymar is unwell and other players have had gastroenteritis too," said the Argentine. "We will see how things go between now and tomorrow. He was not able to train and we will see if he can feature in the matchday squad."

Neymar celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday and is expected to extend his stay at Parc des Princes for four more years in the coming weeks.

Regarding PSG's other availabilities, Pochettino ruled out goalkeeper Keylor Navas but suggested that captain Marquinhos and Marco Verratti could return for the clash with an embattled OM.

"Marquinhos and Marco are training with the squad," he said. "We will take a decision on their involvement on the day. I do not know yet who will start the match tomorrow. Keylor is recovering well but he will not be available for the match against Marseille."

Timothee Pembele has tested positive for COVID-19, Abdou Diallo is still following COVID protocol, Colin Dagba has a thigh injury, Ander Herrera is training individually but unavailable for OM and Juan Bernat is still rehabilitating bis right knee.