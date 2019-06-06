Neymar injures ankle in Brazil friendly ahead of Copa America: Here's what it means
The superstar had to be helped off the field
Brazilian superstar Neymar had to be helped off the field on Wednesday in Brazil's friendly with Qatar, raising concerns about his status for the Copa America which starts next week. In the tune-up, the PSG man lasted just 17 minutes when this challenge left him with an injured right ankle after he received contact and planted uncomfortably.
Brazil is hosting the Copa America this summer and they are the favorites to win. It's been over a decade since Brazil last won the competition, but if Neymar misses some time, it could hurt their chances. The tournament kicks off on June 14, with Brazil playing Bolivia.
CBS Sports will update this article as more information is released on his injury.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Jamaica upsets USMNT
The U.S. played their first Gold Cup tune-up in DC
-
USMNT vs. Jamaica preview
The U.S. hosts Jamaica at Audi Field in the nation's capital
-
Ronaldo carries Portugal into final
Portugal looks to win title in inaugural Nations League
-
Women's World Cup 2019 odds, title picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent and just released Women's World Cup 2019...
-
Portugal vs. Switzerland preview
The Portuguese and Swiss go to battle with a spot in the final on the line
-
Brazil vs. Qatar preview
Brazil looks to improve chemistry in this Copa America tune-up