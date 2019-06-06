Neymar injures ankle in Brazil friendly ahead of Copa America: Here's what it means

The superstar had to be helped off the field

Brazilian superstar Neymar had to be helped off the field on Wednesday in Brazil's friendly with Qatar, raising concerns about his status for the Copa America which starts next week. In the tune-up, the PSG man lasted just 17 minutes when this challenge left him with an injured right ankle after he received contact and planted uncomfortably.

Brazil is hosting the Copa America this summer and they are the favorites to win. It's been over a decade since Brazil last won the competition, but if Neymar misses some time, it could hurt their chances. The tournament kicks off on June 14, with Brazil playing Bolivia.

CBS Sports will update this article as more information is released on his injury.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories