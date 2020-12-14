Paris Saint-Germain have issued an initial update on Neymar's ankle injury, suffered during Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Lyon in Ligue 1 and the French giants have described test results as "reassuring."

The Brazil international was stretchered off late on for a scissor tackle that saw Thiago Mendes dismissed via Video Assisted Refereeing (VAR) at Parc des Princes.

Neymar, 28, was checked overnight and PSG were in a position to issue an update on Monday.

"The medical examinations carried out on Neymar Junior are reassuring following his twisted ankle in Sunday's game against Lyon," the Ligue 1 champions' statement read. "Further examinations will be carried out in 48 hours' time."

The news is a blow for PSG with Lille away in Le Championnat this coming weekend but equally a relief as it gives hope to Neymar featuring in the Champions League round of 16 after Thomas Tuchel's men were drawn against Barcelona.

Neymar has been key in recent weeks as Paris recovered in Group H to beat Leipzig, Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir to secure top spot and qualification for the latter stages.

Although it seems likely that the €222 million man will miss the rest of 2020, he should be back in early 2021 as PSG set about arresting their slumping domestic form.

In addition to Neymar, Abdou Diallo picked up a hamstring injury against Lyon and will not feature again before the start of the New Year.