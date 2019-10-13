Neymar injury: PSG star appears to injure his left thigh on international duty with Brazil
The superstar's status remains unknown as of late Sunday
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has picked up another injury. After missing the start of the season with PSG due with an injury that saw him miss the Copa America, he returned and had been in fantastic form, but he lasted only 12 minutes on Sunday in Brazil's 1-1 friendly against Nigeria in Singapore. The former Barcelona man, making his 101st appearance for his country, was holding his left hamstring and was substituted for Philippe Coutinho.
The severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed, but he's got less than a week to recover ahead of PSG's next game against Nice on Friday. PSG then plays the following Tuesday in the Champions League group stage in what is supposed to be his debut in the competition after being suspended for the first two group stage games, both won by PSG. You can watch PSG matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
Neymar has four goals in five games so far this season with the French club, including a couple late goals to hand his team victories in Ligue 1. He's missed large portions of the last two seasons due to injury.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
England vs. Bulgaria preview
The Three Lions have threatened to walk off the field if there's racial abuse
-
Argentina vs. Venezuela preview
Argentina goes for the victory with young talent leading the way
-
Brazil vs. Nigeria preview
Neymar and company go for the win against the Super Eagles
-
How to watch Mexico-Bermuda
A big win is expected for El Tri on the road to kick off the cup
-
USA vs. Cuba preview
Here's what to know about Friday night's match
-
England vs. Czech Republic preview
England is closing in on qualification with a perfect start
-
USMNT crushes Cuba behind McKennie
It was easy as can be for the red, white and blue
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils