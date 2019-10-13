Neymar injury: PSG star appears to injure his left thigh on international duty with Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has picked up another injury. After missing the start of the season with PSG due with an injury that saw him miss the Copa America, he returned and had been in fantastic form, but he lasted only 12 minutes on Sunday in Brazil's 1-1 friendly against Nigeria in Singapore. The former Barcelona man, making his 101st appearance for his country, was holding his left hamstring and was substituted for Philippe Coutinho.

After only 13 minutes, Neymar has left the field injured. It looks like a hamstring injury.



The severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed, but he's got less than a week to recover ahead of PSG's next game against Nice on Friday. PSG then plays the following Tuesday in the Champions League group stage in what is supposed to be his debut in the competition after being suspended for the first two group stage games, both won by PSG. You can watch PSG matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

Neymar has four goals in five games so far this season with the French club, including a couple late goals to hand his team victories in Ligue 1. He's missed large portions of the last two seasons due to injury.