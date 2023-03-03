Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has effectively ruled Neymar out for next week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

The Ligue 1 leaders trail 1-0 from the opening leg and the Brazil international injured his right ankle in the recent 4-3 home win over Lille OSC in which he scored one and assisted another. Speaking ahead of the Championnat clash with Nantes at Parc des Princes on Saturday, Galtier was pessimistic on Neymar's chances of featuring.

"He will be out," said the French tactician on Friday. "I think that he will miss out against Bayern. His absence will be detrimental to us."

PSG's medical update on Friday had suggested that Neymar's condition would be assessed on the Monday but Galtier is not expecting to have the 31-year-old available.

"Neymar Jr is continuing his recovery," read PSG's update. "A further assessment of his progress will be made on Monday."

However, Galtier does expect to have Achraf Hakimi back available to him for next week with the Morocco international nearly back from injury. The 24-year-old has been formally charged with rape by Paris region prosecutors but the club have issued their support of the player and his lawyer has rejected the accusations.

"He has been training individually for the past 48 hours owing to a muscular injury which dates back to the World Cup," added Galtier on Hakimi. "Our objective is to have him available against Bayern."

PSG and Galtier's version of the situation was closer on this than on Neymar with the club's medical staff saying more or less the same thing.

"After training individually," read PSG's medical bulletin. "Achraf Hakimi returned to full training today and is expected to be available for selection next week."

PSG were without both Neymar and Hakimi in Marseille over the weekend and beat bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille 3-0 at Stade Velodrome with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice. Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game in the first leg in Paris last month and the Bundesliga champions have Sadio Mane back despite Leroy Sane's injury.