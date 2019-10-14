Neymar injury: PSG star out four weeks after picking up hamstring injury playing for Brazil
Neymar will likely miss two more Champions League games
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has picked up another injury. After missing the start of the season with PSG due with an injury that saw him miss the Copa America, he returned and had been in fantastic form, but he lasted only 12 minutes on Sunday in Brazil's 1-1 friendly against Nigeria in Singapore. The former Barcelona man, making his 101st appearance for his country, was holding his left hamstring and was substituted for Philippe Coutinho.
Monday, PSG announced that Neymar has suffered a left hamstring injury that will sideline him for an estimated four weeks. Here's the statement from the French club:
An MRI scan confirmed a Grade 2 lesion to his left hamstring. Another assessment will be made in eight days, but initial estimates put his return to competition at four weeks, depending on how the injury progresses.
The injury likely means Neymar will miss PSG's next two Champions League matches. Neymar was suspended for the first two group stage games, both won by PSG. You can watch PSG matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
Neymar has four goals in five games so far this season with the French club, including a couple late goals to hand his team victories in Ligue 1. He's also missed large portions of the last two seasons due to injury.
