Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Neymar will not play again this year after suffering a sprained ankle in last week's 1-0 defeat at home to Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.

The Brazil international was stretchered off late on after a scissor tackle that earned Thiago Mendes a red card and the OL man later publicly apologised to his compatriot and wished him a speedy recovery.

Although Neymar, 28, will not feature against Lille OSC this Sunday or RC Strasbourg Alsace next Wednesday, PSG have clarified that their €222 million signing from the summer of 2017 is expected to make his return to competitive action in January.

CBS Sports sources had indicated that this would likely be the case earlier in the week before coach Thomas Tuchel suggested that the South American could return at Stade Pierre Mauroy before the 2-0 home win over FC Lorient.

"Following the sprain to his left ankle," read Les Parisiens' official medical update. "There is some bruising to the bone, and he continues to undergo treatment at the training ground. Neymar is expected to make his return in January."

Neymar scored once against RB Leipzig, twice against Manchester United and a hat-trick against Istanbul Basaksehir -- his first was voted best goal of the group stage -- to totally transform PSG's Champions League Group H fortunes and he will now face former club Barcelona and ex-teammate Lionel Messi in the round of 16.

PSG also confirmed that captain Marquinhos will return for this weekend's clash, but that Tuchel will have to do without Danilo Pereira, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo and Juan Bernat because of injury.

The German also revealed during his press conference that PSG have given their players nine days of holiday and that training will resume on January 3.