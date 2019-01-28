Neymar injury update: PSG star could be out for season if surgery on injured foot is required

PSG superstar Neymar's season could be over with his most recent injury. Set to miss his club's upcoming Champions League round of 16 matches against Manchester United due to a foot injury, ESPNFC is reporting that he actually may be out for the season if his injury requires surgery.

According to according L'Equipe, the recent foot injury he picked up is expected to keep him out until the end of March, but surgery would push that back, and potentially by a lot. He was injured Wednesday in PSG's 2-0 victory over Strasbourg in the French Cup. Manager Thomas Tuchel said after Sunday's 4-1 win over Rennes that it'll be "very difficult to have him" play in the last 16 ties against United, but now it seems like those games are the least of their concerns.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel post-Rennes on Neymar's fitness: "It will be very difficult to have him with us to play against Manchester United." #PSGSRFC #MUFC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) January 27, 2019

The injury, per PSG, was the aggravation of the fifth right metatarsal in his foot, which he previously injured last year which put his World Cup participation in doubt. According to Globo, Neymar is nursing a fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his foot, with the Brazilian federation worried about his status for the national team in March friendlies.

The federation and the club appear to be at odds as to whether or not surgery is needed. If he indeed does require surgery, that would obviously change the timetable for his return. Brazil hosts this summer's Copa America. Brazilian national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said that they'll have to respect PSG's decision, regardless of the rehab approach chosen for Neymar.

"We have to remember that Neymar is an athlete of Paris Saint-Germain and we must respect the decisions made by the club. Lasmar (Rodrigo Lasmar, doctor of the Brazil national team) will help. And then, after that, we'll make the technical decisions," Gaspar said.

ESPNFC's report says a medical source confirmed he may well require surgery and is facing his second straight season-ending foot injury.

"If Neymar has surgery, the source warned that his recovery time will be longer than it was last time and that it will almost certainly end his second season in Paris prematurely and seriously threaten his participation in this summer's Copa America with Brazil on home soil," the report siad.

Here's what his injury would mean for PSG and for Manchester United, with the first leg on Feb. 12 and the return leg on March 6. You can stream both matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

It's a big blow, but it's certainly not one that should turn the tide for the Untied clash. Neymar is PSG's superstar and its best player, and he means plenty to this team's chances. They are obviously better with him, but they have enough to beat United without him. They can still win the Champions League if he is done for the season, but the team's chances likely drop immensely without their star.

Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are two of the best attackers in the world as well. Mbappe has 22 goals this season, and Cavani has 20. We may see Thomas Tuchel go with two up top instead of the striker with two wings, but that remains to be seen. The most likely scenario is Angel Di Maria starting on the left for Neymar. For what it's worth, this team is probably still the favorite to beat United with our without Neymar.