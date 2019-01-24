Neymar injury update: PSG star racing to be fit for Champions League match vs. Manchester United

PSG superstar Neymar came off injured on Wednesday in PSG's 2-0 victory over Strasbourg in the French Cup, leaving him in doubt for the big-time Champions League clash against Manchester United in the round of 16. The first leg is set for Feb. 12, with the return leg on March 6 -- which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free). Here's what to know about his status.

How did he get injured?

It came on a play where he had his legs continually hacked before finally going down. He was taken off the pitch 62 minutes in.

Tell me again why Neymar shouldn't be diving? Went off injured after this. pic.twitter.com/2CusOPlmWI — Ash (@AshStudio7) January 23, 2019

What's the injury?

PSG announced that the first exams revealed the aggravation of the fifth right metatarsal injury in his foot. As you may remember, last February Neymar picked up an ankle and foot injury, which included a crack in his fifth metatarsal, better known as the small toe. That kept him out for the rest of the season and put his World Cup participation in doubt. He returned to practice a month before the tournament in Russia and wound up playing.

What's the timeline and what's next?

Well, patience will be needed. PSG said that treatment will depend on how things go over the next few days. He'll be closely examined to see what is the exact extent of the injury, meaning he could be out next to no time or potentially for a while. PSG is the strong favorite to eliminate Manchester United, but if Neymar can't go, it certainly evens the playing field a bit for what's likely to be a thrilling clash.