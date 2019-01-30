Neymar injury update: PSG star to skip surgery for 'conservative treatment' and will miss 10 weeks

PSG superstar Neymar will miss approximately 10 weeks of action, the club announced on Wednesday, keeping him out of the massive upcoming Champions League tie with Manchester United. There was a growing concern before Wednesday that the player could potentially miss the remainder of the season if he had to undergo surgery, but the club has opted for a "conservative treatment" for his injury. From the club:

After the exchanges between the group of specialists, a consensus was reached to propose to Neymar Jr conservative treatment for his injury of the fifth right metatarsal. Informed of this recommendation, the Brazilian international striker of Paris Saint-Germain was in total agreement with this protocol.

Neymar suffered a fracture in the fifth right metatarsal in his foot last week, which is similar to the injury he suffered last year which put his World Cup participation in doubt. A 10-week absence means he could be back around mid-April, which means he'll miss approximately 12 games (depending on how far they get in non-Ligue 1 tournaments) of action.

PSG faces Manchester United in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, with the first leg on Feb. 12 and the return leg on March 6. You can stream both matches on fuboTV (Try for free). Playing those two matches and others without Neymar is a big blow, but it's certainly not one that should turn the tide against United. Neymar is PSG's superstar and its best player, and he means plenty to the team's chances. PSG is obviously better with him, but it has enough firepower to beat United without him. As for the rest of the cup if PSG advances, that remains to be seen.

Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are two of the best attackers in the world as well. Mbappe has 22 goals this season, and Cavani has 20. We may see Thomas Tuchel go with two up top instead of the striker with two wings, but that remains to be seen. The most likely scenario is Angel Di Maria starting on the left for Neymar.

Once again, PSG will look to weather the storm without Neymar. He was injured last season in the UCL against Real Madrid, with PSG being eliminated in the round of 16.