Neymar injury update: PSG star unlikely to play Champions League match against Manchester United

PSG superstar Neymar is in danger of missing his club's upcoming Champions League round of 16 matches against Manchester United due to injury, according to L'Equipe, and there is growing concern in his native Brazil that the injury could impact his participation with the Brazilian national team with surgery still an option. The report notes the recent foot injury he picked up is expected to keep him out until the end of March. He was injured Wednesday in PSG's 2-0 victory over Strasbourg in the French Cup. Manager Thomas Tuchel said after Sunday's 4-1 win over Rennes that it'll be "very difficult to have him" play in the last 16 ties against United.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel post-Rennes on Neymar's fitness: "It will be very difficult to have him with us to play against Manchester United." #PSGSRFC #MUFC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) January 27, 2019

The injury, per PSG, was the aggravation of the fifth right metatarsal in his foot, which he previously injured last year which put his World Cup participation in doubt. According to Globo, Neymar is nursing a fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his foot, with the Brazilian federation worried about his status for the national team in March friendlies.

The federation and the club appear to be at odds as to whether or not surgery is needed. If he indeed does require surgery, that would obviously change the timetable for his return. Brazil hosts this summer's Copa America. Brazilian national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said that they'll have to respect PSG's decision, regardless of the rehab approach chosen for Neymar.

"We have to remember that Neymar is an athlete of Paris Saint-Germain and we must respect the decisions made by the club. Lasmar (Rodrigo Lasmar, doctor of the Brazil national team) will help. And then, after that, we'll make the technical decisions," Gaspar said.

Here's what his injury would mean for PSG and for Manchester United, with the first leg on Feb. 12 and the return leg on March 6. You can stream both matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

What Neymar's injury means for PSG

It's a big blow, but it's certainly not one that should turn the tide. Look, Neymar is PSG's superstar and its best player, and he means plenty to this team's chances. They are better with him, there is no doubt about it, but they have enough to beat United without him.

Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are two of the best attackers in the world as well. We may see Thomas Tuchel go with two up top instead of the striker with two wings, but that remains to be seen. The most likely scenario is Angel Di Maria starting on the left for Neymar.

Mbappe has 22 goals this season, and Cavani has 20. This team is still the favorite to beat United with our without Neymar.

What Neymar's injury means for United

You never want to celebrate an injury, and surely United isn't, but they will be content to play a Neymar-less PSG. When this draw took place back in December, PSG looked like a lock to move on, but things have changed lately. With new manager Ole Gunnnar Solskjaer, United is undefeated in eight games and playing really well. There is a renewed spirit, and previously missing confidence and the results are coming one after another. United has beaten Arsenal and Tottenham in the process, and the attack is hitting its stride.

The concern will be at the back where the Red Devils still have some issues. With Cavani and Mbappe, PSG will get its chances, but an in-form David De Gea could be the difference as United's chances of an upset have increased with this bit of news.