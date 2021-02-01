Paris Saint-Germain was defeated by Lorient, 3-2, in a big upset on Sunday. One day later, a third team entered the mix to troll Paris Saint-Germain. On Monday, Borussia Dortmund decided to become involved in the fray and threw some shade towards Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. for their loss.

Borussia Dortmund tweeted "what goes around" with a tongue sticking out emoji in reference to Neymar. Shortly after the tweet was posted, Neymar responded with a photo of himself celebrating a goal in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League last season.

Last season, Borussia Dortmund ending up winning the first leg between the two teams and celebrated with the goal celebration of their star striker Erling Haaland. In the second leg, Paris Saint-Germain ended up defeating Borussia Dortmund to knock them out of the Champions League. In the process, Paris Saint-Germain trolled Borussia Dortmund by using Haaland's signature meditation celebration in retaliation.

When Lorient ended up tying Sunday's game against Paris Saint-Germain, they performed Haaland's meditation celebration right there on the pitch.

With the amount of shade being thrown back-and-forth between the two sides, it's safe to say that this situation may not be over yet.