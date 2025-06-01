Paris Saint-Germain have made history by winning the Champions League final in a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan, securing their first Champions League title in their history, but also the first for a French soccer team since 1993. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi's vision has been fully realized with PSG triumphing in quite a moment for Paris and French soccer. With this victory, PSG could be kicking off a dynasty, but Saturday is for celebrating their exploits before turning focus to the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States.

With the win, PSG completed the treble, and manager Luis Enrique has secured the second treble of his career after accomplishing the feat with Barcelona. PSG are unlikely UCL winners after only finishing 15th during the league phase, but the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January was enough to push them to new heights. With PSG winning the UCL, the plaudits have begun to roll in, so let's take a look at some of those.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe

Despite PSG triumphing in the Champions League final in the season after Kylian Mbappe departed for Real Madrid, he still was sure to congratulate his former club on his Instagram. "The big day has finally arrived. Victory and with the manner of a whole club, congratulations PSG," Mbappe posted.

Mbappe will still be aiming to get his first Champions League title with Real Madrid next season, but there will be plenty of work for Xabi Alonso to do with him joining the club as manager after leaving Bayer Leverkusen. Real failed to win a single trophy this season.

Santos forward Neymar

Another player who was brought in by PSG alongside Lionel Messi in their push to win the Champions League with star power, Neymar, also posted a congratulations message on social media following the victory.

"Congratulations PSG," he posted with five clapping emojis.

The Eiffel Tower

Paris' iconic landmark, which is also in PSG's logo, was lit up in red and blue in celebration of the victory. Paris will be celebrating into the night, and they'll have a few extra lights to light it up.

Fluminense defender Thiago Silva

The former PSG captain and defender had a few words on the accomplishment, posting "What an achievement -- Congratulations, PSG."

Sao Paulo forward Lucas Moura

Another forward who has spent quite a lot of time with the Parisians, Lucas Moura, had words of support to add. "Congratulations Paris! Champions my brother," Moura said.

How about Messi?

Messi, who played at PSG with Neymar and Mbappe, had not reacted publicly as of Saturday night. His club, Inter Miami, had a match Saturday night against the Columbus Crew.