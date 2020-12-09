Tuesday's Champions League Matchday 6 fixture between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir in France has been postponed until Wednesday after members of both teams walked out in solidarity over an alleged racist incident that occurred during the game involving Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo and a fourth official.

UEFA has released the following statement:

"Following an incident at tonight's UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has – after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET. A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately."

Scenes out of Tuesday's match showed Basaksehir's Demba Ba immediately coming to the defense of his assistant coach pleading with officials to "listen to him." Here's a look at the players walking off:

It was yet another example of players constantly having to navigate the unnecessary weight of educating on racism while simply trying to coexist within their professional settings. It was a heartbreaking reminder that work against racism is never done, and that it is simply not enough to not use racist language, but to be anti-racist in the face of all forms of racism -- whether they blatant or passive.

In response to the moment, the two teams came together and made the decision to walk off the pitch leading to the match's suspension. After the dust settled, players posted additional messages of support to Webo in light of the incident.