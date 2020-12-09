Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hinted that contract talks with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could soon bear fruit.

The Qatari supremo spoke with RMC Sport after Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir -- restarted after Tuesday's walk-off -- confirmed top spot in Group H.

Neymar scored a hat-trick and Mbappe added two more as Thomas Tuchel's men finally hit their stride this season after reaching the final last campaign.

"We have started discussions with Neymar and Kylian," Al-Khelaifi said. "Those talks will remain confidential, but I am very confident. Both of them want to stay with us."

Al-Khelaifi, 47, was also quizzed about Barcelona's Lionel Messi after Neymar's declaration last week that he wants to play alongside his former teammate next term.

"We respect every other club," he said. "As we expect to be respected by others. For me, Messi is a Barcelona player. We respect Barca. We cannot talk about that."

Asked then about potential January transfer window moves, AL-Khelaifi dismissed the idea that sporting director Leonardo would be a busy man.

"It is very early for that," he said. "We have no need to recruit. We are good."

Neymar himself also spoke with RMC Sport and the Brazil international emphasised his happiness with PSG at present and in the French capital.

"I am very happy here in Paris," Neymar said. "I am very happy at the club and with my teammates. The thought of leaving has not crossed my mind."

On the topic of a potential contract extension, the €222 million man hinted that he would be open to extending his stay at Parc des Princes.

"We need to speak," he said. "We have a very good relationship. I am very happy, and we will see what happens."

Mbappe, who ended a near year-long goal drought in the Champions League with his double against Basaksehir, spoke of his pride with Telefoot after the final whistle.

"Of course, we are proud," he said of Tuesday's decision to walk off the pitch in support of Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo. "Lots of things are said and there are lots of slogans, but the reality is that nothing speaks louder than actions.

"We were active. We showed that we are tired and no longer want to go through this. We are human beings, and it was intolerable. I hope everybody saw it. It is not just us players -- everybody is fed up. Something has to be done.

"Honestly, we were not disappointed to play. We chose to go back to the dressing room and to not continue the match. We were proud because we no longer want to let this sort of thing slide. If we let go, people would normalise it -- it is not at all normal."

UEFA has opened an investigation into Tuesday's incident and the alleged use of racist language by a member of the Romanian refereeing team towards Webo which sparked the walk-off of both sides.