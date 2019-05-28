Neymar not named Brazil captain for Copa America; PSG teammate Dani Alves to take the armband

On Monday, the Brazilian soccer federation announced that 36-year-old defender Dani Alves will wear the armband for this summer's Copa America, which Brazil is hosting. That means Neymar will no longer be captain of the Seleção, after head coach Tite declared him the permanent captain back in September of 2018.

This comes after the 27-year-old Neymar had an altercation with a fan at the French Cup final back on April 27. Neymar exchanged words with a man and struck him, resulting in a suspension for PSG.

"Neymar made a mistake, which was his fault," Tite said last week. "I will speak with Neymar about it. I will speak with him about manners. I will speak with Neymar as the Brazil coach, but also as a human being. It will be about manners and principles.

"The most important thing is to have an exchange with Neymar, as I did with Douglas Costa (when he was involved in a spitting incident). Any problems regarding a player's behavior will be treated as a matter of education."

Taking the captaincy from Neymar sends a clear message that the team will not tolerate him losing his cool. It's also not the first time Neymar has taken things too far. Just a couple days before the fan altercation, he was suspended for three Champions League games for insulting officials after his club was bounced from the Champions League against Manchester United. Neymar didn't participate in the games due to injury.

In 2017, he was banned three games for a red card and then mocking the fourth official in a league game for Barcelona. Then in 2015, he was suspended for the end of the Copa America for attempting to head-butt a player and confronting the referee in the tunnel after the match.

