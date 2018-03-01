Neymar now expected to miss three months, putting his World Cup in question

PSG's Champions League hopes took a big hit with the news that Neymar will miss the majority of what's left of the season due to a fracture in his pinky toe, but could a big hit also be in store for the Brazilian national team?

In Brazil for surgery, the national team's doctor said he could now miss up to three months, according to Brazilian outlet Globo. The general belief is that he would be able to return for the World Cup if he does indeed return by May, but with his timetable stretching from two months to potentially three months, it raises concerns as to what form and health he will be in with the World Cup starting in June.

Brazil's doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, told Globo that his injury is a bit more serious than most thought, saying the timetable is closer to two and a half to three months, instead of two.

If the timetable holds, he will be able to return to the field at the end of May. If PSG somehow makes it to the Champions League final, he could potentially play with the final being on May 26.

"The surgery will be in Belo Horizonte on Saturday morning, and the recovery takes from two months and a half to three months. Neymar is sad but understands that he has no alternative now. He will devote himself to being well as soon as possible. We'll do our best to get it ready as soon as possible," Lasmar said.

If he misses the rest of the season with PSG, if he ends up missing the World Cup, though unlikely, the outcome is potentially the same. It's likely PSG won't win the Champions League without him, and it's unlikely Brazil can win the cup in Russia without its best player.

Brazil's first World Cup game is on June 17 against Switzerland. We will continue to update this situation as it develops.